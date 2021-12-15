Berlin Metro Offers Edible Cannabis Ticket Against Stress

BERLIN — For passengers anxious about Covid-19 or Christmas shopping, the Berlin Transport Company (BVG in German), a company that manages buses, trains and subways in the German capital, this week started offering a edible ticket flavored with oil extracted from cannabis seeds, which allows you to “swallow stress”.

“Anyone who wants to spend Christmas totally relaxed, come with us, BVG. And for extra relaxation, we’ve found a solution: a damn good one,” the company explained in an introductory video.

Legalization:New York State Agrees to Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use

The “cannabis ticket”, which will be offered until Friday, was designed to combat “the nervousness at Christmas”, said the company, which generally runs this type of unusual campaign. The ticket, valid for the whole day and costing €8.80 (R$56.14), is made of edible paper impregnated with a light layer of cannabis oil, “three drops at most”, explains the BVG.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Upon expiry of its 24-hour shelf life, it can be consumed and “since (…) it does not contain psychoactive substances (…)”, the oil is “completely harmless to health” and “perfectly legal”, the company added.

The ad generated jokes and ‘memes’ on social networks: “now we can also ‘travel’ with BVG”, joked a netizen.

The operation has nothing to do with the debate over the legalization of cannabis — the new German government plans to approve its sale in authorized stores — says the BVG, which emphasizes that it is “against any form of drug use”.