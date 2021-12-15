Bil, Marina, Rico and Solange are in the final; vote · TV news

The quartet of the A Fazenda 13 final is set: Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes are the chosen pawns to dispute the R$1.5 million prize. The champion will be known on the program this Thursday (16). Who will win? Choose your favorite in the poll.

The last eliminated left the attraction on Tuesday (12): Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos left in the last field. Aline Mineiro and MC Gui had left the game the night before.

By decision of the public, another 12 pawns had already lost their chance to become millionaires: Liziane Gutierrez, Mussunzinho, Erika Schneider, Victor Pecoraro, Laryssa Bottino, Tati Quebra Barraco, Erasmo Viana, Tiago Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla, Gui Araujo, Dayane Mello and Mileide Mihaile.

Fernanda Medrado, on the other hand, rang the bell for giving up and was replaced by Lary, while Nego do Borel was expelled on suspicion of rape – Record decided not to put anyone in the singer’s place.

Before the final, the pedestrians will still have a party with the cast of the season. The celebration will be shown on the program that will air on Wednesday (15th).

Voting for the final opened at 12:20 am on Wednesday (15). After the formation of the quartet, Adriane Galisteu asked the contestants to ask for the public’s engagement for the decision.

“My Brazil, my family and my friends. I’m very happy to get here, it was far from my dreams. Now keep voting a lot, my reality friends, I really want to make this dream of being the top 1 come true”, he asked Bil, who has participated in BBB21 and No Limite 5 this year.

“Hey, guys. I want to thank everyone who took a little time to leave me here in this final. I dedicate myself intensely to everything, and it was no different here. Alagoas, Maceió, Nordeste, vote for me”, said Marina.

“Guys, I want to thank more than ask. Firstly thank God, that without the Lord none of this would be done. And thank you. I know you spent the night voting, but don’t stop, help me. I need you”, confessed Rico.

“Brazil, thank you very much to everyone. You who have kept me here until now. I really ask you to vote for me to take this award to my house and so that I can have peace and grow old well,” said Solange.

