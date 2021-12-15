Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange, who should WIN Farm 13?

Fazenda 13 reaches its final stretch and the four finalists were defined this Tuesday night, December 14th. Bill, Marina now vying for the public’s preference with Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes and one of them will become the great champion during the Thursday 16th program.
In addition to all the eliminations, the expulsion of Nego do Borel and the resignation of Fernanda Medrado, here is the complete list of all the workers who left A Fazenda 13, from RecordTV.
1st. – Deleted: Liziane Gutierrez – September 23, 2021
2nd – Deleted: little mussun – September 30, 2021
3rd – Deleted: Erika Scheider – October 7, 2021
4th.– Eliminated: Victor Pecoraro October 14, 2021
5th.– Eliminated: lary bottino October 21, 2021
6th.– Eliminated: Tati Breaks Shack – October 28, 2021
7th.– Eliminated: Erasmus Viana– November 4, 2021
8th.– Eliminated: James Piquilo – November 11, 2021
9th.– Eliminated: Valentina Francavilla- November 18, 2021
10th.– Eliminated: Gui Araujo – November 25, 2021
11th.– Eliminated: Dayane Mello – December 2, 2021
12th.– Eliminated: Mileide Mihaile – December 2, 2021
13th.– Eliminated: Aline Mineiro and MC Gui- December 13, 2021
14th.– Eliminated: Dynho and Sthe – December 14, 2021
WITHDRAWAL AND EXPULSION
Fernanda Medrado – Withdrew on September 23, 2021
Nego do Borel – Expelled on September 25, 2021
Stay on top of the edition’s schedule of activities and exams:
- Monday: Fire Test that defines who wins the lamp with the power of the week’s flame (recorded test) – 22:30
- Tuesday: Roça Formation (live) – 22:45
- Wednesday: Farmer of the Week Tasting (live) – 10:45 pm
- Thursday: Elimination (live) – 10:45 pm
- Friday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians and broadcast of the beginning of the party (live) – 22:45
- Saturday: screening of the party that took place the night before (recorded) – 10:30 pm
- Sunday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians (recorded) – 11:15 pm