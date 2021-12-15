Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange, who should WIN Farm 13?

Fazenda 13 reaches its final stretch and the four finalists were defined this Tuesday night, December 14th. Bill, Marina now vying for the public’s preference with Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes and one of them will become the great champion during the Thursday 16th program.

Vote in the final poll and say who should be the GREAT WINNER of The Farm 13. Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange?

VOTE

SEE PARTIAL RESULT

PANEL OF ROÇAS AND OUTLETS FROM THE FARM 13

In addition to all the eliminations, the expulsion of Nego do Borel and the resignation of Fernanda Medrado, here is the complete list of all the workers who left A Fazenda 13, from RecordTV.

1st. – Deleted: Liziane Gutierrez – September 23, 2021

2nd – Deleted: little mussun – September 30, 2021

3rd – Deleted: Erika Scheider – October 7, 2021

4th.– Eliminated: Victor Pecoraro October 14, 2021

5th.– Eliminated: lary bottino October 21, 2021

6th.– Eliminated: Tati Breaks Shack – October 28, 2021

7th.– Eliminated: Erasmus Viana– November 4, 2021

8th.– Eliminated: James Piquilo – November 11, 2021

9th.– Eliminated: Valentina Francavilla- November 18, 2021

10th.– Eliminated: Gui Araujo – November 25, 2021

11th.– Eliminated: Dayane Mello – December 2, 2021

12th.– Eliminated: Mileide Mihaile – December 2, 2021

13th.– Eliminated: Aline Mineiro and MC Gui- December 13, 2021

14th.– Eliminated: Dynho and Sthe – December 14, 2021

WITHDRAWAL AND EXPULSION

Fernanda Medrado – Withdrew on September 23, 2021

Nego do Borel – Expelled on September 25, 2021

Stay on top of the edition’s schedule of activities and exams: