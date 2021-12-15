Bill Gates predicts that, within three years, most virtual meetings will be in the metaverse

NEW YORK — Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes that by 2024, most virtual business meetings will migrate to the metaverse.

In an article posted last weekend on his blog, Gates Note, in which he took stock of the year and some predictions about the future, Gates highlighted the technological advances of the metaverse — an environment that blends the physical and virtual world in which much of the world’s population will be able to socialize in a few years.

Metaverse: Understand why 5G’s high speed and low latency are critical for Internet 3.0

“Over the next two to three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will shift from two-dimensional images to the metaverse. It will be a 3D space with virtual images,” Gates wrote.

According to him, this will be possible through virtual reality glasses and motion capture gloves. The businessman said he believes the avatars will be able to replicate the users’ expressions, voice quality and even body language.





Gates revealed that he recently had the opportunity to test some prototypes of companies working on 3D avatars and that he was very impressed with what he saw.

In his article, the executive pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic has “completely changed” the workplace, with companies giving employees the opportunity to work remotely.

Gates added that Microsoft is working to add avatars and other elements from the metaverse to office teams. And that it plans to launch a webcam that lets users capture 2D images to animate a digital avatar. Last month, Microsoft announced a cooperation with Meta, formerly of Facebook, to make the Workplace software compatible with Teams, to provide corporate meetings in the metaverse.

Gates points out that adopting the metaverse will be a bit slow at first, as most people don’t have VR devices yet.

“There is still some work to be done, but we are approaching a threshold where technology is beginning to truly replicate the experience of being together in the office,” said the billionaire.