Billie Eilish reveals that she has watched porn since the age of 11, and makes a strong vent about effects: “It destroyed my brain”

Billie Eilish made a very frank confession during an interview on the radio program “The Howard Stern Show”, this Monday (13). The pop star said she had been using pornography since she was 11 years old, and today she feels “incredibly devastated” by it. “Destroyed my brain”, revealed the singer. In the chat, she even criticized the porn industry for distorting ideas about sex and relationships.

Recently, the artist released a music video for the song “Male Fantasy”, from the album “Happier Than Ever”, in which she talks about the artificial way in which women are portrayed in the pornographic industry. “It’s a male fantasy”, describes Billie in the song’s lyrics, adding that it is a way to distract herself from reality.

In the interview, she reinforced this thought. “As a woman, I think pornography is a disgrace.“, started. “I used to watch a lot of porn to be honest. I started watching pornography when I was 11 years old. I think it’s really wrecked my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I’ve been exposed to so much pornography.”, he blurted out.

Eilish also admitted that over time she began watching graphic types of pornography and this directly affected her thoughts about relationships. “It got to the point where I couldn’t watch anything anymore, unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive. I was a virgin, I had never done anything. And so, it got me into trouble…”, he confessed. “The first few times I had sex, I wasn’t saying ‘no’ to things that weren’t good. It was because I thought this was what I should be attracted to.”

Continues after Advertising

The singer also said that she viewed BDSM pornography in an “abusive” way. The acronym designates a set of consensual practices involving bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadomasochism and other types of sexual behavior. Billie said she now suffers from night terrors and sleep paralysis. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved”, exploded. “And I’m so mad at myself for thinking it was okay”, lamented.

The star also criticized the pornography industry for creating unrealistic expectations about women’s bodies. “The way vaginas look in porn is crazy to look***. No vagina looks like this. Women’s bodies are not like that. we didn’t see it like that”, commented.

In the interview, Billie also said that she wants to keep her love life out of the public eye. “I’m not a serial flirt… I don’t go into things and flirt with people. It’s very hard to meet people when they’re scared of you or think you’re out of reach.”, he stated. “Last year I thought I would be single for the rest of my life. I really couldn’t even imagine myself in a relationship of any kind”, he added.

Continues after Advertising

Despite not having publicly confirmed, the website Page Six revealed that the singer would be dating actor and podcaster Matthew Tyler Vorce. The two were first seen in April of this year and again at the Doja Cat costume party on October 26th in Los Angeles. A source told the portal that the two are “inseparable”. Billie previously had a relationship with rapper Brandon Quention Adams. The couple started dating in 2018, but broke up after less than a year.