Bitcoin is booming with Fed decision priced and more issues moving the crypto market today

Bitcoin (BTC) is traded this Wednesday morning (15) at a high of 3.6%, to US$ 48,563, after days of low despite the uncertainty surrounding the decision of the Federal Reserve (FED) on the policy of economic stimulus in the United States.

According to some analysts, the retreat in recent days would suggest that an eventual announcement of a reduction in stimuli and even an increase in interest rates would already be priced by the market, preventing further declines from occurring regardless of the outcome of the FED meeting that ends today.

“The risk reduction in anticipation was extensive. Many have already sold in panic. Positioning is lightweight. So if the Fed delivers an accelerated decline, signals two increases for 2022, and nothing else, I would expect a rally across asset classes,” analyst Alex Kruger wrote yesterday.

For some experts, cryptocurrencies in addition to Bitcoin should take better advantage of an eventual relief in the fall of the main crypto in the market, as they are less connected to the movements of traditional markets.

Famous anonymous traders in the cryptocurrency community such as @pentoshi and @shardiB2m began to mention the first signs of a recovery yesterday, while betting on the rally in assets such as Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). Today, these cryptocurrencies are up 9% and 16%, respectively.

“I think there are many opportunities in the market for other alternative currencies,” said Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments, in an interview with CoinDesk. “Ether has dropped 12% in just the last week, which is pretty scary, but at the same time there’s a lot of reason to hope that it can potentially rehearse a recovery much sooner than Bitcoin.”

As a result, only four digital assets out of the top 100 have lost this morning – none in double digits. Olympus (OHM), Leo Token (LEO), BitTorrent (BTT), Loopring (LRC) and Link ([ativo=LN]) fall between 5.5% and 0.5%.

On the positive side, the best performance in the last 24 hours is from Elrond (EGLD), one of the most promising cryptocurrencies for 2022, which advances almost 20%. Following are Decentralized Social (DESO), Avalanche (AVAX), Ecomi (OMI) and Kadena (KDA), with gains between 15% and 16%.

The widespread rally followed a bug in the CoinMarketCap price aggregator, which showed highly inflated numbers late yesterday afternoon, affecting digital wallets and sites that use the platform’s API.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:08 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$48,563.64 +3.6% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,890.03 +2.9% Binance Coin (BNB) $531.65 +0.8% Solana (SOL) $168.25 +9.2% Cardano (ADA) $1.26 +3.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Elrond (EGLD) $283.52 +19.7% Avalanche (AVAX) US$91.54 +16.1% Decentralized Social (DESO) $151.03 +13.9% Kadena (KDA) $10.70 +15.7% Ecomi (IMO) US$0.00639818 +15.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) $394.98 -5.5% Leo Token (LEO) $3.44 -4.7% BitTorrent (MTB) $0.00279824 -1.0% Loopring (LRC) $2.17 -0.9% Link (LN) $227.68 -0.5%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 51.98 +3.25% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 65.50 +4.8% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 67.10 +5.3% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.22 +3.23% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.81 +1.21%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (15):

Bug in CoinMarketCap aggregator shows trillion dollar valuation

A crash in Binance’s CoinMarketCap price aggregator yesterday showed inflated prices for all cryptocurrencies displayed in the tool. For a few hours, Ethereum (ETH) appeared at the top of the rankings with a unit price of $13.1 trillion.

The bug also affected price monitors for news sites as well as cryptocurrency wallets that use the CoinMarketCap API. TrustWallet, also from Binance, was one that showed prices changed for a brief moment.

Last night, via Twitter, CoinMarketCap joked about the incident by saying, “What was it like to feel like a trillionaire for a few hours?”

The problem, according to the company, has already been fixed, but some data still appear with inaccuracies. The site goes on to show, for example, that Bitcoin would have reached the historic high of US$ 8.63 million this morning.

Swiss bank launches gold token that facilitates transactions

The Swiss digital bank SEBA Bank today launched a new token linked to the price of gold that makes it easier to transact the precious metal.

One of the applications would be to use the low volatility to transform it into a kind of physically-backed stablecoin, similar to the gold standard used by the United States until 1971.

“[O token é] redeemable directly from on-demand refineries at any time; our gold token removes the frictions of owning gold for investors and provides a cost-effective solution to owning the right asset for the purpose in the new economy,” explains SEBA Bank CEO Guido Buehler.

SEBA Bank is the first bank in Switzerland to be granted a license to operate a regulated digital asset platform in the country. In October, the institution had already launched a service that offers income to account holders using cryptocurrencies.

Solana invests US$150 million in play-to-earn game development

Solana Ventures, the investment arm of Solana (SOL), has announced a new $150 million investment in blockchain game development, including titles in the play-to-earn format popularized by Axie Infinity (AXS) .

The new contribution comes just over a month after allocating US$ 100 million in a funding fund for game creators, and a day before the launch of the Star Atlas mini-game, the main title in development today on this network.

Solana is a blockchain known for being optimized for games, and the creators are betting heavily on this segment to keep expanding their user base. However, the platform had two crashes this semester alone, which would have catalyzed a drop in the SOL token. Despite today’s high, the cryptoactive registers losses of more than 30% in the last month.

$290K NFT is accidentally sold for $2,900

An NFT from the Bored Ape digital art collection valued at $290,000 was accidentally put up for sale and fetched only $2,900, or 0.75 Ethereum (ETH), which is the official currency used for transactions on OpenSea, the largest marketplace of digital arts in the world.

The incident was due to a human error in the pricing of the item, whose original price was 75 ETH. The typo was immediately caught by a robot created specifically to monitor NFTs advertised at below-market prices.

NFT transactions, as well as cryptoactive transactions in general, are irreversible, and it is common for users to invest in bots programmed to take advantage of price imbalances like this. To operate them, however, a lot of money is needed: in order to carry out the transfer as quickly as possible, the robot paid a network fee of US$34,000.

Even so, the operation resulted in a very high profit. The bot bought NFT and sold it the next day for 59.99 ETH, or about $230,000 – a return, therefore, of more than five times.

