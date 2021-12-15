Bitcoin Law Will Be Passed In Brazil By March 2022, Says Deputy

According to Federal Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), the Bitcoin bill will be approved in Brazil by March 2022.

Currently, Brazil has Normative Instruction No. 1.888/2019 as regulations, in addition to brokers operating in the market acting by sending information to COAF. These tools have been under government inspection for some years.

But all this will be added to a law that is currently being discussed in the National Congress, approved in the Chamber of Deputies last week. Now in progress at the Federal Senate, if approved in this house, it will proceed to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

This process took a few years, as the bill (PL 2303/2015) lasted six years under discussion. During this time, the Central Bank of Brazil, CVM and other bodies gave their opinion more.

For Aureo Ribeiro, the pandemic accelerated the approval of the project, as the cryptocurrency market exploded in Brazil and could no longer continue without the government’s eyes.

Bitcoin regulation in Brazil will be approved by March 2022 at the latest, says Aureo Ribeiro

This Tuesday (14), Aureo Ribeiro participated in the event BitcoinTrade at Home, by YouTube of the brokerage that is one of the largest in the country. On the occasion, he spoke with the journalist Flávia Jabur, an expert in cryptocurrencies, who asked him questions about the regulation approved in Brazil last week.

According to Aureo, the Federal Revenue and other control bodies are eyeing the growth of transactions with cryptocurrencies, which have grown a lot in recent months. He cited that its regulation creates a legal environment in the country, allowing a simple purchase of a car or house to be made with cryptocurrencies.

The deputy recalled that the approved law gives cryptocurrencies legal recognition, in addition to the legal and economic possibility of assets in Brazil. Aureo said that the Central Bank and CVM should monitor the market after the law is passed, according to conversations with the executive.

Regarding deadlines for the law to be approved, Aureo believes that the Federal Senate could vote on this project this week, until Friday (17th). If that happens, it would already reach the president at the beginning of the year and the presidential sanction could take place until at the latest in March 2022.

If the law is not approved by the Senate in 2021, Aureo believes that this should take place at the beginning of 2022. In other words, there is a great movement for the project to finally get off the ground and create a legal framework in Brazil for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market.

Deputy Aureo Ribeiro has cryptocurrencies and believes there is no way to interfere with technology

Asked if he has cryptocurrencies, Aureo Ribeiro said yes, even to test the technology as a means of payment on trips he has already taken around the world. His bill was based on a study of the reality of other countries, so the parliamentarian expects it to be “libertarian legislation”.

One of the project’s points is about crimes with cryptocurrencies, which will have their sentences increased by a third. Brokers operating in this market must also maintain their records correctly, but transactions between people are not provided for in the law and Aureo believes it should continue as is.

“We didn’t deal with the technology, because there’s no way to deal with the technology. So the market remains free. You buy end to end. What we created in Brazil is a concept: if you want to buy a dollar, go to the exchange office, Euro too, and the same thing with Bitcoin or Ethereum, you have to look for a specialized exchange that has a record to sell you a cryptocurrency . This was one of the project’s advances, in addition to the recognition of the asset”.

Aureo Ribeiro recalled that cryptocurrencies are a trillion-dollar market and are already traded by more than 4 million people in Brazil. According to him, the amount recognized by the Federal Revenue alone is already a value greater than R$ 127 billion.

In addition, Ribeiro stated that he believes the market will remain free for companies to act correctly, keeping criminals away from this sector in Brazil. The deputy considers that Bitcoin is a strong asset and needs to have the government’s eye, which should provide more legal and economic security to investors.

Bitcoin is not expected to become a legal tender in Brazil, but the country can buy it as a store of value if it wants

With the approval of the law, Brazil could even buy Bitcoin as a store of value if it is in the strategic interest of the national reserve, as is already done with gold, believes the deputy.

In his conversation, Aureo also stated that Bitcoin would hardly be a legal tender in Brazil, which already has a strong and stable currency like the Real. According to him, in El Salvador there was no national currency, a reality very different from the Brazilian one.

In addition to the law, the congressman expects the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to approve a CPI on Cryptocurrencies, which should investigate the Atlas Quantum coups, in Cabo Frio, Bitcoin Banco, among others.