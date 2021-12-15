‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’ is arrested again for having his competitor killed and joining an extermination group

RIO — The Civil Police carried out a new preventive arrest warrant last Tuesday night against Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’, who has been in prison since August, when he was captured under Operation Kyptos. The former waiter and five other people became defendants in one murder and one attempted murder in Região dos Lagos. According to a complaint by the state prosecutor, Glaidson, who has been in prison since August, headed a criminal organization aimed at eliminating its competitors in the investment market, “in a typical extermination group activity”.

The other five who were denounced are: Thiago de Paula Reis, Rodrigo Silva Moreira, alias “Digão”, Rafael Marques Gonçalves Gregório, Fabio Natan do Nascimento, alias “FB”, and Chingler Lopes Lima. The last two are under arrest and Rafael is at large.

The MP’s accusation points Glaidson as the mastermind of the attempted murder against Nilson Alves da Silva, known as Nilsinho, on March 20 of this year, in Cabo Frio. The man was shot inside a luxury car. As a result of his injuries, Nilsinho became blind and paraplegic. According to the complaint, “the crime was not carried out only by circumstances beyond the control of the agents”, since the weapon failed after the first shot and the victim received prompt medical care.

Glaidson would have assigned Thiago the mission of executing the competitor, with a promise of reward. Thiago, in turn, would have hired Rodrigo, Fabio Nathan, Chingles and Rafael to commit the murder. Rodrigo would have acted as an intermediary between Thiago and the other henchmen, negotiating reward values ​​with Thiago and raising the victim’s habits and routines for the execution of the crime.

According to the MP’s complaint, an investigation carried out on the victim’s cell phone gave clues about the possible motivation of the crime. As of January, three months before the crime, Nilsinho started to send news published in the media pointing out that the CVM suspected that GAS Consultoria Bitcoin (Glaidson’s company) had committed financial crimes and, therefore, had asked the Public Ministry to investigate from the company.

Based on the reports, Nilsinho started to guide the residents of Cabo Frio to withdraw the money from GAS, stating that Glaidson would be arrested until the end of 2021, which would lead to the closure of the company’s activities.

Nilsinho’s potential to reduce the number of “clients” of GAS would lead Glaidson to financial losses that could reach millions of reais, according to the complaint.

Al capone of Bitcoins

The complaint brings exchanges of messages between Glaidson and Thiago that indicate that the attempt against Nilsinho had been planned since February 2021. In one of the messages, Glaidson charges Thiago as if he had forgotten him and the “mission”. When asked, Thiago informs that the plan would be in execution, that that week would not pass, and that everything would be done with a clear head in order to “not give up shit”, in a cold and calculating way. In the end, Glaidson complains that it’s always the same promise.

In the complaint, the content is classified as “shocking and enlightening”, and says that the criminal organization headed by Glaidson, “in a typical extermination group activity that bears similarities with the old mafia organizations, which could very well render Glaidson not the alias of “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, but rather of “Al Capone of Bitcoins”.