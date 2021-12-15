Bitcoin price declines could end on Wednesday, with bets on Bitfinex suggesting Fed ‘buy the news’ hunches

Bitcoin (BTC) may have its last bear day as buyers line up to cash in on Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve meeting.

On December 14th, bids began to increase on the large Bitfinex exchange in a visible sign that the market believes the BTC/USD is destined to rise.

Is it time to “sell the rumor and buy the news?”

The Fed will deliver key information on the future of asset purchases – a form of quantitative easing – as well as on inflation at the meeting, and bets are rising on the indirect impact for cryptoactive and traditional markets.

Bitfinex order book data suggests Bitcoin traders are eyeing an opportunity to “buy the news”.

Bitfinex placing bets Retail sales down before FOMC Meeting with negative financing across the board Looks like we’re going to have a ‘Buy the News’ event #Bitcoin $BTC pic.twitter.com/9Z69rJuL0T – Zen (@ Zen_Trades1) December 14, 2021

As reported by the Cointelegraph, the Fed cutting back on its asset purchases effectively limits the availability of “easy” money, and speeding up the process could put pressure on risky assets like Bitcoin until a policy easing returns.

In the short term, however, a buy would echo the events of last month’s inflation data printout, producing a notable but short-lived boost for the BTC.

Bitfinex traders wait in an area of ​​between $44,500 and $46,000 on Tuesday, with the spot price currently at $46,800 after a day of losses.

“I think the FOMC has a good chance of being a ‘sell the rumor, buy the news’ event,” added analyst William Clemente.

“Combine that with gross supply back to annual highs and some big Bitfinex bids coming up. Just waiting for $53,000 to start bidding. I’m happy to lose part of the movie and essentially pay for the confirmation.”

Bitcoin traders anything but docile

On the other hand, growing evidence of bearish whales persists in the exchanges’ portfolio orders.

According observed by Material Scientist, maker of on-chain analytics resource materials indicators, volume traders have been selling continuously since October.

“They haven’t bought a single low since October and they’ve been selling directly through the TWAP all this time,” Material Scientist commented on Twitter.

A few exceptions made headlines, and whales – the group with the highest volume of foreign exchange activity – showed buying interest. However, according to the data, the $60,000 resistance is still increasing over time.

“We still haven’t seen any of the BTC’s declines over the last month bought with real conviction,” added Material Indicators in a another post.

