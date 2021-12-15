Black Friday: Procon-RJ notifies Amazon, Americanas and Philips for false electronics offers

RIO – Procon-RJ reported on Monday that it notified companies Amazon, B2W and Philips for irregularities identified by the consumer protection agency in their offers on Black Friday, in November.

Inspectors conducted research on prices and promotions for the most popular products on Black Friday and compared them to the offers advertised on the websites of eight online retailers.

Inflation Effect:Short ribs, tenderloin, pork shank: turkey becomes more expensive and inflation changes Christmas dinner

They found problems in the offers of the three notified, which may suffer a fine of up to R$ 10 million, depending on the case and the company’s justifications.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Port workers union members participate in a global protest by the movement internationally called the ‘Make Amazon Pay’ against US e-commerce giant Amazon, in downtown Santos, state of São Paulo Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Activists display a poster protesting complaints about moves by retail giant Amazon to avoid paying taxes where it operates, in Tilbury, east London, England Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists put up a sign bearing the ‘Amazon Crime’ logo (a pun on the Amazon Prime subscription plan) when blocking the exit of an Amazon distribution center during a protest in Tilbury, east London. Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP Activists superimpose protest poster on sign at the entrance to Amazon’s call center in Tilbury, Essex, UK Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Activists hold Amazon logo upside down to protest retail giant in central London Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP Crumpled cardboard box is emblazoned with logo of Amazon’s signature plan modified to protest at distribution center in Altrincham, near Manchester Photo: CARL RECINE / REUTERS ‘Pandemic Profit’ says poster of protester holding dollar bills during protest against Amazon in London Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP Extinction Rebellion activists blocked more than a dozen distribution centers for online retail giant Amazon in Britain as they called for coordinated Black Friday global sales protests Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP A police officer looks at a person wearing a mask representing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as Extinction Rebellion activists block entry to an Amazon call center in Tilbury, Essex Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Activists satirize with Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and the space race he and other billionaires starred in Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS Activists satirize with Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and the space race he and other billionaires starred in Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS

Amazon is suspected of misleading advertising because of the offer of a Smart TV Samsung model, which had previously been offered for R$8,559. On the day of Black Friday, agents found the product advertised for R$16,799.

Another case was that of an LG notebook, which was offered on the day of the event for R$ 13,599, but was previously announced for R$ 8,799.

Online guide:With soaring prices, is it still worth buying a car? Or subscription service is better? check out

For Procon-RJ, the consumer is deceptively attracted to a promotion that does not exist, as the site advertised: “Today is Black Friday – up to 60% off”.

On B2W’s Americanas.com website, a Samsung Smart TV was found for R$ 8,999 with a promise of 10% discount, rising to R$ 8,099 a week before Black Friday.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

A woman walks past a shop window in Thessaloniki, Greece, at the start of Black Friday sales Photo: SAKIS MITROLIDIS / AFP Young people spend the night in front of the Best Buy megastore in Westminster, Colorado, USA, to take advantage of Black Friday offers Photo: Michael Ciaglo / AFP Woman carries a television back to her car on Black Friday after Best Buy opened to customers overnight Photo: Michael Ciaglo / AFP Consumer Paula Xavier took advantage of Black Friday to buy TV and air fryer at Norte Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo Brazilian malls are also betting on Black Friday to attract consumers Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists posted a sign bearing the ‘Amazon Crime’ logo (a pun on the Amazon Prime subscription plan) when blocking the exit of an Amazon distribution center during a protest in Tilbury, east London, on England Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP Customers wait at the store entrance in Thessaloniki, Greece, during the night to shop on Black Friday Photo: SAKIS MITROLIDIS / AFP Consumers line up early in the morning to save on Black Friday outside a Walmar store Photo: PAUL RATJE / AFP Shoppers pass advertisements in a retail store during Black Friday sales at the Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, New York, USA Photo: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS Billboard announces discounts above 70% on Black Friday at a mall in Dora, Lebanon Photo: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS

On the day of the promotion, the product was advertised for R$9,999.99, and with the same 10% discount, it changed to R$8,999.99. For Procon-RJ, the ad induced “the consumer to believe that this was an excellent deal”, even though the product, in practice, became more expensive.

Going shopping for Christmas?Check out 24 tips to have more security and avoid problems

In the case of Philips, the notification was prompted by an ad on Instagram with the headline: “Black Friday Philips Secret Offer”. The promotional price was shown next to a box without informing which product had been reduced in value “from: R$ 209.90 to R$ 89.90”, attracting the consumer to the company’s website without clarifying this information. For Procon-RJ, this is misleading advertising by default.

According to the agency, companies have 15 days to present their defense.

After being sought, Americanas claims that it has not yet been notified by Procon-RJ. The company informs that as soon as it is in possession of the document, it will analyze the demand and provide clarifications within the deadline. Americanas reinforces its commitment to the legislation and regulation of Black Friday. And he also emphasizes that only products that have the Black Friday seal are part of the event and emphasizes that, in the event of any divergence, he immediately arranges for the correction.

Philips reinforces that its Black Friday promotional campaign offers products with significantly lower prices than those practiced in its e-commerce. The Secret Offer action, aired by the company in November 2021, says the company, only benefited consumers with real discounts and guaranteed all of them a period of seven days to make exchanges or give up their purchase at no cost, according to with the Consumer Protection Code. Philips also claims surprise offers have been a one-off action carried out by different retailers, as a way to instigate and positively surprise consumers, who increasingly interact with brands.

Amazon claims to have not yet received any notification from Procon-RJ. The company claims to work to offer customers a wide variety of products every day, good prices and fast delivery.