Black Friday: Procon-RJ notifies Amazon, Americanas and Philips for false electronics offers
RIO – Procon-RJ reported on Monday that it notified companies Amazon, B2W and Philips for irregularities identified by the consumer protection agency in their offers on Black Friday, in November.
Inspectors conducted research on prices and promotions for the most popular products on Black Friday and compared them to the offers advertised on the websites of eight online retailers.
They found problems in the offers of the three notified, which may suffer a fine of up to R$ 10 million, depending on the case and the company’s justifications.
Amazon is suspected of misleading advertising because of the offer of a Smart TV Samsung model, which had previously been offered for R$8,559. On the day of Black Friday, agents found the product advertised for R$16,799.
Another case was that of an LG notebook, which was offered on the day of the event for R$ 13,599, but was previously announced for R$ 8,799.
For Procon-RJ, the consumer is deceptively attracted to a promotion that does not exist, as the site advertised: “Today is Black Friday – up to 60% off”.
On B2W’s Americanas.com website, a Samsung Smart TV was found for R$ 8,999 with a promise of 10% discount, rising to R$ 8,099 a week before Black Friday.
On the day of the promotion, the product was advertised for R$9,999.99, and with the same 10% discount, it changed to R$8,999.99. For Procon-RJ, the ad induced “the consumer to believe that this was an excellent deal”, even though the product, in practice, became more expensive.
In the case of Philips, the notification was prompted by an ad on Instagram with the headline: “Black Friday Philips Secret Offer”. The promotional price was shown next to a box without informing which product had been reduced in value “from: R$ 209.90 to R$ 89.90”, attracting the consumer to the company’s website without clarifying this information. For Procon-RJ, this is misleading advertising by default.
According to the agency, companies have 15 days to present their defense.
After being sought, Americanas claims that it has not yet been notified by Procon-RJ. The company informs that as soon as it is in possession of the document, it will analyze the demand and provide clarifications within the deadline. Americanas reinforces its commitment to the legislation and regulation of Black Friday. And he also emphasizes that only products that have the Black Friday seal are part of the event and emphasizes that, in the event of any divergence, he immediately arranges for the correction.
Philips reinforces that its Black Friday promotional campaign offers products with significantly lower prices than those practiced in its e-commerce. The Secret Offer action, aired by the company in November 2021, says the company, only benefited consumers with real discounts and guaranteed all of them a period of seven days to make exchanges or give up their purchase at no cost, according to with the Consumer Protection Code. Philips also claims surprise offers have been a one-off action carried out by different retailers, as a way to instigate and positively surprise consumers, who increasingly interact with brands.
Amazon claims to have not yet received any notification from Procon-RJ. The company claims to work to offer customers a wide variety of products every day, good prices and fast delivery.
