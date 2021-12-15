Black Friday: Procon-RJ notifies Amazon, Americanas and Phillips for false electronics offers
Yadunandan Singh 4 hours agoBusinessComments Off on Black Friday: Procon-RJ notifies Amazon, Americanas and Phillips for false electronics offers9 Views
RIO – Procon-RJ reported on Monday that it notified companies Amazon, B2W and Phillips for irregularities identified by the consumer protection agency in their offers on Black Friday, in November.
Inspectors conducted research on prices and promotions for the most popular products on Black Friday and compared them to the offers advertised on the websites of eight online retailers.
Inflation Effect:Short ribs, tenderloin, pork shank: turkey becomes more expensive and inflation changes Christmas dinner
They found problems in the offers of the three notified, which may suffer a fine of up to R$ 10 million, depending on the case and the company’s justifications.
Amazon is suspected of misleading advertising because of the offer of a Smart TV Samsung model, which had previously been offered for R$8,559. On the day of Black Friday, agents found the product advertised for R$16,799.
Another case was that of an LG notebook, which was offered on the day of the event for R$ 13,599, but was previously announced for R$ 8,799.
Online guide:With soaring prices, is it still worth buying a car? Or subscription service is better? check out
For Procon-RJ, the consumer is deceptively attracted to a promotion that does not exist, as the site advertised: “Today is Black Friday – up to 60% off”.
On B2W’s Americanas.com website, a Samsung Smart TV was found for R$ 8,999 with a promise of 10% discount, rising to R$ 8,099 a week before Black Friday.
On the day of the promotion, the product was advertised for R$9,999.99, and with the same 10% discount, it changed to R$8,999.99. For Procon-RJ, the ad induced “the consumer to believe that this was an excellent deal”, even though the product, in practice, became more expensive.
Going shopping for Christmas?Check out 24 tips to have more security and avoid problems
In the case of Philips, the notification was prompted by an ad on Instagram with the headline: “Black Friday Philips Secret Offer”. The promotional price was shown next to a box without informing which product had been reduced in value “from: R$ 209.90 to R$ 89.90”, attracting the consumer to the company’s website without clarifying this information. For Procon-RJ, this is misleading advertising by default.
According to the agency, companies have 15 days to present their defense.
Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.