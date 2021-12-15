BMW SUVs become the most powerful cars made in Brazil

THE BMW starts this week the local assembly of the new X3 and X4 in the M40i configuration. Bringing the powerful 3.0 turbo 6-cylinder engine in line, the two SUVs now occupy the position of the most powerful and fastest vehicles produced in Brazil. The pair will leave the factory in Araquari (SC) for the brand’s local dealerships.

Both the X3 M40i and the X4 M40i boast 387 hp at 5,800 rpm and 50.9 kgfm of torque from just 1,900 rpm. Thus, according to data from BMW, the pair is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. Both also have an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive on demand.

It is worth noting that the duo inaugurates in Brazil the most recent facelift presented in Europe, which brought dual laser headlights to the two SUVs, new front grille with visually integrated double kidney and updated front bumper, with emphasis on the large air intakes. The alloy wheels have a 21” rim in the sports catalogue.

BMW X4 2021 Image: Disclosure

Pre-sales of the new X3 and X4 M40i started this month and the regular arrival of SUVs to BMW’s national network will take place from February next year.

While the X3 M40i will have a suggested price of R$ 580,950, the SUV coupe derivative X4 M40i will be priced at R$ 603,950.

As standard, the two SUVs have a parking assistant, adaptive autopilot with lane-staying function, multimedia center complete with Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA), which allows the execution of some vehicle functions such as temperature control, lights, sound system, opening windows, among others.

Rounding out the list of factory items are the panoramic sunroof and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which combines two 12.3” high-resolution screens, one for the instrument panel and one for the multimedia center.