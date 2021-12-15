Boca beats Barça on penalties in Dan iAlves’ debut

Boca Juniors beat Barcelona on penalties by 4-2 — after a 1-1 draw in normal time — at Mrsool Park stadium, in riad, in Saudi Arabia in a friendly to honor Diego Armando Maradona. The historic Argentine player, who died in November last year, defended the clubs’ shirt and the ‘Maradona Cup’ was played in his memory.

One of the main highlights of the match was the debut of Daniel Alves in the Barça shirt. The player has not played for the Spanish team since 2016 and played the 90 minutes of the friendly. He was cast on the right flank, his original position, unlike what he used to do at São Paulo — where his preference was in midfield.

The Catalan team selected by coach Xavi Hernández was very different from the starting lineup that fans are used to. The initial 11 were: Neto; Dani Alves, Eric García, Clément Lenglet and Alejandro Balde; Álvaro Sanz Catalán, Riqui Puig and Philippe Coutinho; Sergiño Dest, Ferran Jutglà and Yusuf Demir.

Boca Juniors, owned by coach Sebastián Battaglia, entered the field with Agustin Rossi; Frank Fabra, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz and Luis Advíncula; Campuzano, Juan Ramírez and Agustín Almendra; Villa, Edwin Cardona and Luis Vázquez. Just a few pieces that form holders throughout the season.

At 5 minutes into the second half, the first goal of the game was scored: Daniel Alves received a game reversal from Riqui Puig, advanced to the end line and crossed into the area. Coutinho shared the ball with the Boca Juniors defender, and the ball fell to Ferran Jutglà, who spun and landed a nice shot.

Boca Juniors’ equalizer was scored by Exequiel Zeballos, 32 minutes into the final stage. Right-back Frank Fabra was fired and fired on the right side of Barcelona, ​​the Colombian crossed for Zeballos, who only had the job of submitting low, with no chance for Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

With the tie in normal time, the teams played a penalty shootout. Brazilian Matheus Pereira and Guillem Jaime wasted their penalties and Barça were defeated.

Barcelona x Boca Juniors

Daniel Alves – O x O – Marcos Rojo

Ferran Jutglà – O x O – Izquierdoz

Matheus Pereira – X x O – Pavón

Guillem Jaime – X x O – Molinas