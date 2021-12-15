Boca Juniors beats Barcelona on penalties and wins Maradona Cup | international football

Boca Juniors beat Barcelona on penalties (4-2) and became champion of the Copa Maradona, a friendly tournament in honor of the Argentine idol, who died on November 25 last year, victim of cardiac arrest. Watch the goals in the video below.

The match held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marked the return of Daniel Alves to the Catalan club. As Barça did not obtain clearance for the early registration of the full-back, he will only be able to officially act in January.

In a move that passed the Brazilian’s feet, the Spanish team opened the scoring with a goal by Ferran Jutlgà five minutes into the second stage. But Zeballos left it equal, at 32, taking it to penalties, and Boca was more efficient: 4 to 2. Despite the result, Dani managed to convert his charge.

With just two months in charge of Barcelona, ​​Xavi saw the friendly as a very positive test. In addition to highlighting Daniel’s return to the field, the coach pointed out that it was an opportunity to test young players.

“Obviously, the result is what matters least. We always want to win, but we show positive things. Dani Alves’ debut was very good, many players who had been playing less and were able to help the team. We switched positions, we also saw young players. For me it was a very positive test. It is obvious that this defeat will not affect us at all. It was a test for us, the players showed determination after a long journey – evaluated Xavi.

Before the ball rolled, images and videos of Diego Maradona’s career hit the screens of the King Saud University stadium. At the time reserved for the anthem, it was possible to hear his voice singing the emblematic song “La Mano de Dios” (The hand of God, in Portuguese), by Rodrigo Bueno, in reference to the historic goal scored in the 1986 World Cup. in which the Argentine team was champion.

The medals had his traditional number 10 and the tournament trophy was a small statue of the ace. Daughters Dalma and Giannina, who attended the match accompanied by their mother Claudia, posed with Boca’s cast in the title photo. The ex-player’s face was also around the entire stands.

Boca Juniors repeated the same feat against Banfield, in January of this year, in the other Copa Diego Maradona. The two cups in honor of the star belong to one of the clubs where he most made history.

Maradona wore the Argentine team’s shirt for the first time in the 1981/82 season, when the team won the Metropolitan Championship, guaranteeing a spot in the Copa Libertadores. In 1995, he returned to Bombonera, where he ended his career as a professional football player two years later.

Amidst injury and controversy, he played two seasons at Barcelona, ​​between 1982 and 1984, where he won three titles. So far, Boca and Barça have faced each other on 11 occasions, the last of which was for the Joan Gamper Trophy in 2018 in Spain, and the hosts won.