Bolsonaro accuses Dallagnol of trying to use Michelle for PGR nomination

posted on 12/15/2021 11:51 AM



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized the former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol (We can) this Wednesday (12/15). In conversation with supporters on the way out of the Palácio da Alvorada, the head of the Executive repeated that Dallagnol tried to be appointed to the position of attorney general of the Republic via the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and accused him of influence peddling. The president also said that the matter will be detailed live tomorrow (16).

“I’m going to talk live there about Dallagnol’s influence peddling. Look guys. Let’s record it. In that operation, at Vaza Jato, in the exchange of messages there is a (conversation) in which Vladimir Aras, cousin of the (prosecutor- General of the Republic, Augusto) Aras, he asks Dallagnol: ‘Do you know the first lady’s pastor?’ ‘I know.’ ‘Can you arrange an audience with him?’ ‘Give’ And he returns: ‘I’ve already called. You can call him,'” reported the president.

And he continued: “Do you know what Vladimir Aras and Dallagnol wanted? He saw my wife put her name on the PRG of their interest in Car Wash. So he says he never looked for me.”

“Did you know that in the second round most of the Lava-Jato people voted for (Fernando) Haddad? But wasn’t it the people who were fighting corruption in the PT?”, he concluded.

On the 12th, on his Twitter profile, the head of the Executive made attacks on the newly members of the Podemos party, former judge Sergio Moro and Dallagnol.

According to Bolsonaro, a documentary released by journalist Kim Pain shows the articulation of a “play of power” between Dallagnol and Sergio Moro – his former justice minister, against his pocket government.

Bolsonaro also stated that he rejected a hearing with the former prosecutor in 2019, who allegedly tried to approach him to sound out possible nominations for the position of attorney general of the Republic, for fear of “leaving a ready-made story” of the meeting. “If I had an audience with him, I would definitely not recommend the PGR. But a finished story would come out. As they did during some testimonies at the Lava-Jato”, he said on the date.

“Wrote the statement, called the guy to sign. And what was he going to say? That I would have made an unseemly proposal for him. Save a friend, a relative,” added the president.

This week, Deltan Dallagnol joined Somos, in a ceremony with the presence of Moro, who had recently joined the acronym. Last month, the former prosecutor definitively resigned from his post at the Public Ministry to bet on a political career. He plans to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in 2022.