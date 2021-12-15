Bolsonaro laughs at fake news about Bonner’s salary; Look







In a conversation with supporters this Tuesday morning, the president passed on a false rumor of an alleged JN anchor salary reduction Photo: Reproduction / Foco do Brasil/Youtube

Commenting on his participation in the ‘National Newspaper’ during the 2018 elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said during a conversation with supporters this Tuesday morning, 14, in Brasília, that William Bonner’s salary had been reduced from R$ 800 thousand to R$ 500 thousand and even suggested a cow to the journalist.

“Look, I’m even going to carry out a humanitarian action here. William Bonner had his salary reduced from R$ 800 thousand to R$ 500 thousand, let’s make a cow for him, let’s help there. I don’t know what’s happening with Globo,” stated the president.

However, despite the fact that in recent months TV Globo has revised part of its staff, stopped renewing contracts and reduced salaries for the big names of the network, the same did not happen with the anchor of Jornal Nacional, who, on the contrary, in August this year he renewed his contract and had a considerable increase in his salary.

According to information from columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, of the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, on RedeTV!, after long conversations, Bonner decided to renew for another four years, and entitled to a million-dollar salary.

During the attraction, Lo-Bianco stated that Bonne’s average salary, which was 800,000 a month, was now 1,800,000 per month, which would earn the journalist 86 million reais over the next four years.