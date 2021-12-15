Bolsonaro lives in the SUS Connect the nightmare he idealized for the ballot boxes – 12/14/2021

Fate has set a trap for Bolsonaro. The Federal Police summoned the president to testify on electronic ballot boxes at a time when the government is embarrassed by hacker attacks on its websites. For five days, since last Friday, the information from the Connect SUS, the Ministry of Health’s application, which was supposed to keep the vaccination data of Brazilians, has been missing.

Bolsonaro failed to fulfill his dream of demoralizing the ballot boxes. But it fully realizes the nightmare of living with the cyber insecurity of strategic government databases. In addition to the information about vaccines, the invaders messed up the Coronavirus Panel and the Information System of the National Immunization Program.

Ironically, the Federal Police will interrogate Bolsonaro under the process in which he is investigated for leaking classified investigation into attack hacker to the Superior Electoral Court system. The PF’s conclusion was that the attack did not affect the ballot boxes. But the president used the PF’s work at one of his lives as evidence that electronic voting would be unsafe.

The case against Bolsonaro is in the Federal Supreme Court. The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The same Federal Police that summoned the president was called by the government to try to identify the hackers who exposed the government’s cyber insecurity. Specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Institutional Security Office, headed by General Augusto Heleno, were also contacted.

One detail enhances the government’s embarrassment. Connect SUS was conceived when active general Eduardo Pazuello was responsible for the Ministry of Health, whose “efficiency” was praised by Bolsonaro even after his resignation. Today, Pazuello hides behind a paycheck from the Planalto. He is equipped to fight for a seat in Congress.

Responsible for the quality of the government’s cybernetic systems, General Augusto Heleno, head of the GSI, expressed resignation in a statement to the newspaper Valor Econômico: “This type of attack is something that no one is fully prepared for. of the world. This will be a keynote for the coming decades.”

Simultaneously, the president of the TSE, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, celebrated in Manaus the disappearance of the lies that called the safety of the ballot boxes into question. “We have no control over people’s imagination. There are people who think that man has not reached the moon,” he ironized, after visiting the factory that produces new urns for 2022.

Barroso reiterated: what makes the electoral system secure is the fact that the polls are not connected to the internet. Something that stops hacker attacks. “That matter has been buried,” he believes. “The most outspoken critics have lowered the tone.”

At a time when Bolsonaro is in trouble with the soldiers who command desks on the Planalto, the TSE has hired General Fernando Azevedo e Silva for the post of director-general. It is that official the president fired from the post of defense minister for refusing to endorse his undemocratic raptures.

If he were vindictive, Minister Barroso could suggest to Bolsonaro that he adopt the printed “collar” in the Connect SUS.