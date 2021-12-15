Bolsonaro mocks Bonner’s salary: ‘Let’s kitty for him’ | celebrities

Isaac Nobrega/PR Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro [Partido Liberal], 66, sent an unfriendly message to William Bonner, 58, this Tuesday (14). During a conversation with his supporters in the playpen of Planalto Palace, in Brasília, the chief executive recalled when he was vetoed by Globo’s board of presenting a primer on gender ideology and erroneously attributing it to Fernando Haddad’s administration [Partido dos Trabalhadores] at the Ministry of Education.

The matter arose after the president stated that Education now has a minister at the level of the body. “Do you remember the booklet with the girl and the boy with a hole?”, began Bolsonaro, who was interrupted by a supporter. “That they didn’t let you show.” Then the president needled. “Look… I’m even going to carry out a humanitarian action here. William Bonner had his salary reduced from R$ 800 thousand to R$ 500 thousand, let’s make a cow for him, let’s help there. I don’t know what’s going on. happening with Globo,” he said, making those present with laughter.

William Bonner’s salary

Globe William Bonner turns 58

After rumors of a possible departure of Bonner from Globo, the anchor of “Jornal Nacional” renewed his contract with the station. According to information from columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, of the program “A Tarde é Sua”, after lengthy negotiations with the company’s top management, the journalist’s salary actually increased. “William’s average salary was R$ 800 thousand a month. Now it will be R$ 1.8 million per month, which will add up to 86 million in four years, until 2025”, said Lo-Bianco on Sônia Abrão’s program . “Besides, Bonner will still have some perks. The station is starting to finance his private security, he will have a break during the week when he asks for it, and he will have an assistant editor to help him edit the Jornal Nacional,” he added.

This is not the first time that Bolsonaro has sniped or made negative comments about Globo’s anchor. In December 2020, in a chat with his followers at the Palácio da Alvorada, the president called the journalist “shameless”. “Attention, shameless press. William Bonner without shame. There will be syringes for everyone. William Bonner, why was your salary reduced? Because the government’s teat is over. You really have to criticize, almost R$ 3 billion a year for the press and, in large part, for you,” he said at the time.

