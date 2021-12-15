Bolsonaro tries to renew votes with police, evaluates president of the bulletin board

The decision of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to negotiate an adjustment with federal police, federal highway police and penal police put pressure on governors so that the states also discuss the granting of new adjustments to the military and civil police, in the assessment of the president of the bench. bullet, deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP)

“I hope that governors can use this decision of the federal government as an example. It ends up putting pressure on others, at least for inflationary replacement,” he told CNN.

Supporter of Bolsonaro, the deputy does not hide the dissatisfaction of the bench. For him, the president seeks the “renewal of votes” of categories of public security, which were considered decisive for his victory in the 2018 elections.

“We had a breakfast recently with the president and we talked about it, that the government hasn’t approved anything that really contemplated the police in these three years”, he analyzed.

One of the reasons for the discontent, says the congressman, was the lack of commitment by government leaders in approving the organic law for the military and civil police, which would guarantee career restructuring – an old agenda for the categories.

This Tuesday (14), at an event at the Planalto Palace, with an audience of police officers, Bolsonaro said that he will meet with the Ministry of Economy to discuss the readjustment of federal corporations. The percentages have not yet been defined.