Boris Johnson faces revolt in Ômicron variant vote – News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson exposes himself on Tuesday (14) to the revolt of members of his Conservative Party in a high-risk vote in Parliament on new measures to combat the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus.

The head of government last week announced new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus as the UK, one of Europe’s countries worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with nearly 146,500 dead, faces a “strong wave” of cases by the new strain.

According to the government, to ensure that hospitals do not collapse in the coming weeks, the country must adopt the use of masks in closed places, daily tests for cases of contact, telework and the mandatory use of a health passport at major events .

“The government must do what it reasonably believes to be right for the country’s interest. I believe they are proportional measures, together with a significant increase in efforts to offer the booster dose to all adults by the end of the year,” said the deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News before dropping further restrictions for the time being.

But the rules do not convince many conservative deputies and some criticize the measures. “I think all these actions are misguided, disproportionate and there is not enough evidence that they are needed,” former Brexit minister Steve Baker declared over the weekend.

Nearly 60 conservatives threaten to stage a rebellion. With its vast majority in Parliament — 80 seats — and the opposition’s help, the government is likely to get the text passed, but the uprising could affect the Johnson administration.

Corruption

Two years after his historic electoral victory with the promise of Brexit, the prime minister has witnessed a significant drop in his popularity and has faced several requests for his resignation since last week, motivated by a series of scandals.

The Sunday Mirror newspaper published a photograph of Johnson in which he participates in an online contest on Downing Street surrounded by employees in December 2020, when Britons were forced to drastically limit their social interactions.

The British also blame Boris Johnson for a party that supposedly took place in Downing Street on December 18, 2020, when the country was deprived of Christmas celebrations due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A leaked video in which Johnson’s aides joke about the supposedly banned Christmas party added fuel to the fire.

The revelations have affected the prime minister’s credibility as he plans to impose new restrictions. In addition, they add to several allegations of corruption that could result in a motion of censure against Johnson by the Conservative Party.

The prime minister was warned on Thursday about the costly renovation of his official residence in Downing Street, with a fine to his party of £16,250 ($21,500) for failing to declare the full amount of the private donation received to finance the works. .

Johnson also stirred up outrage by trying to change parliamentary policy to help a Conservative MP, Owen Paterson, who was convicted of pressuring government officials to defend two companies for which he served as a paid consultant.

On Thursday, England will hold partial legislative elections to fill the vacancy of Paterson, who has resigned, in a highly symbolic vote.

But those aren’t the only threats against Johnson: many question his lavish vacations abroad, his government’s dangerous ties to some businesses, and accusations of patronage over the appointment of seats in the House of Lords — the upper house of the British Parliament, whose members they are not elected by vote, but appointed by the government — to generous Conservative Party donors.

According to political columnist Robin Pettitt, Johnson’s talent—a former journalist and former London mayor known for his unconventional style—for political escapism can help him get away with a scandal or two.

But if the build-up of problems continues, “the Conservative Party has always been very relentless in pushing out leaders who don’t work,” the analyst told AFP.