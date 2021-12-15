Botafogo dreams of Elkeson: find out about the club’s signings, departures and surveys for 2022

With the title of Series B, the board of Botafogo has the objective of putting together a competitive team so as not to be scared off in the Brasileirão dispute. The ball of the time is Elkeson, the big dream in terms of hiring. The club, however, still has internal issues to be resolved: many players who stood out in 2021 are not guaranteed to stay.

+ Reply: after Volt’s interest, Kappa makes a proposal to renew with Botafogo



See below. the movement of Botafogo in the market for the year 2022.

BOTAFOGO CONTRACTS

So far, Botafogo hasn’t officially closed with any player.

Alvinegro forwarded the purchase of Lucas Mezenga next to Nova Iguaçu and is interested in renewing with Kayak until the end of the Carioca Championship.

PLAYERS IN THE SIGHT

Still with financial issues to be resolved, Botafogo was called Breno, ex-Goiás, offered and liked the possibility. In addition, the club started conversations in search of Elkeson, the big dream of the board.

WHO LEFT

Pedro Castro, one of the highlights of Botafogo in accessing the Series A, was announced by Cruzeiro.

the right back Jonathan Lemos did not have the contract renewed.

WHO CAN LEAVE

​One of the greatest challenges for the club is to keep the players who stood out in 2021, but will return to their original clubs after the loan period. These are the cases of Luís Oyama, Marco Antonio and Barreto. Another emblematic case is that of Rafael Navarro, which still does not have a definition regarding contract renewal.

Kanu attracts interest from Corinthians, but Glorioso promises to play to free him.

2022 BASE TEAM

​Diego Loureiro (Gatito Fernández); Rafael, Kanu, Joel Carli, Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama; Warley, Chay, Diego Gonçalves; Rafael Navarro.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022

With the Series B title on their backs, Botafogo’s goal for the season is to build a minimally competitive team to remain in the elite of the Brazilian Championship. With finances collapsing and expectations for a change in the internal organization, a new downgrade would jeopardize any plan of Alvinegro to rebuild itself.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022

​22 or 23/01 – Boavista x Botafogo – Location and time to be defined

​26 or 27/01 – Botafogo x Bangu – Location and time to be defined

01/29 or 30 – Botafogo x Madureira – Location and time to be defined

​02 or 02/03/ – Botafogo x Nova Iguaçu – Location and time to be defined

​05 or 06/02 – Fluminense x Botafogo – Location and time to be defined