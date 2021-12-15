Botafogo negotiates the hiring of Matheus Vargas, from Fortaleza

After the first few weeks of ‘few emotions’, the ball market in the Botafogo starts to heat up. The club is negotiating the hiring of Matheus Vargas, from Fortaleza. The 25-year-old midfielder is unlikely to renew with Leão de Pici and, free in the market, is on his way to signing with Alvinegro.

Botafogo got in touch with the player’s fatigue expressing interest in hiring. Matheus Vargas worked with Enderson Moreira in Fortaleza itself and the coach likes the athlete. If all goes well, the tendency is for the contract to be valid for three seasons.

The deal, it is noteworthy, has no connection with the possible sale of Marcelo Benvenuto to Fortaleza. The defender was one of the highlights of Tricolor in 2021 and should be definitively negotiated with Glorioso.

Matheus Vargas can act as a midfielder, his original position, or a more advanced defensive midfielder, a sector that worked with Juan Pablo Vojvoda during the season at Fortaleza.

The player was even important in the team led by the Argentine in winning a place in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup. In the season, he played for 53 games, with one goal and three assists.

Revealed by Audax Rio, the player was traded with Corinthians when he was still young, but did not succeed at Timão. After that, he played for Osasco Audax, Oeste, Keryka-GRE, Ponte Preta, Atlético-GO and Fortaleza itself.