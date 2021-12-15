Bran explodes with more than 2% increase in CBOT in the face of adverse weather at AMS…

With the weather in South America in the spotlight of the market on the Chicago Board of Trade, soybean futures rose again in the trading session this Tuesday (14), driven by the new surge in soybean meal. Around 12:40 pm (Eastern time), the highs of the derivative were close to 3%, with January – the most traded contract at the moment – being quoted at US$ 373.00 per short ton.

At the same time, grain futures rose from 9.25 to 11.25 points in the main contracts, taking January to $12.55 and March to $12.60 a bushel.

“The weather has changed again for the South of South America. Models run today show less rain for the next seven days, less compared to models run yesterday. This change brings back the soybean meal in CBOT, pulling the grain in the ride “, explains Agrinvest Commodities.

The expected rains for parts of South America came to exert pressure on prices, however, the market understands and absorbs that they should still be insufficient to bring effective relief to the losses that are already appearing in the field.

Southern Brazil continues to suffer quite aggressively, especially Rio Grande do Sul, parts of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraguay and Argentina. In several parts the losses are already irreversible, according to specialists.

“In Rio Grande do Sul, the weather hinders the progress of work with soy. In the past harvest, the state was the second largest national producer, surpassing 20 million tons and for the 21/22 harvest, expectations were good. However. , the country is experiencing the second consecutive year of La Niña, which directly impacts the lack of rain in the South, which hinders planting progress in Rio Grande do Sul and causes stress in corn and soybean crops”, explains GInaldo Sousa, general director of the Labhoro Group.