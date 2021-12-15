Brazil Game Awards 2021: see the winners of each category

Today (14), the Brazil Game Awards, the biggest Brazilian game award, revealed which were the winners of each category in this year of 2021. The main highlights are It Takes Two, which received the honor of best game of the year, and Horizon Chase: Senna Semper, who won the title of best Brazilian game of 2021.
Check out the list of all winners below:
Game of the Year
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Brazilian Game of the Year
Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)
Most Awaited Game – 2022
God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Original Game
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Best Peripheral/Hardware
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)
Best Shooting Game
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Action and Adventure Game
Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
best fighting game
Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)
best RPG
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
best racing game
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
best sport game
Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
Best Strategy Game
Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)
Best Family Game
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Best Mobile Game
Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)
Best Multiplayer
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
best soundtrack
Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
Best Studio
capcom
Best Publisher
Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft
Best Independent Game
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Best Dubbing in Portuguese
Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
Best eSport team in Brazil
RAGE (CS:GO)
Best Pro Player in Brazil
Fallen (Team Liquid)
Best eSports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games)
…
Following trends in international media and The Game Awards, some BGA winners were the same, but there were differences in our market. In the most anticipated game category of 2022, God of War: Ragnarok took the title (in contrast to Elden Ring in the TGA), Dodgeball Academy as the best sports game (highlighting the Brazilian market) and much more.
So, do you agree with the winners? Did you find it fairer than the TGA? Leave your comment below and join the discussion!