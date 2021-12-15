Brazil Game Awards 2021: see the winners of each category

Today (14), the Brazil Game Awards, the biggest Brazilian game award, revealed which were the winners of each category in this year of 2021. The main highlights are It Takes Two, which received the honor of best game of the year, and Horizon Chase: Senna Semper, who won the title of best Brazilian game of 2021.

Check out the list of all winners below:

Game of the Year

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Brazilian Game of the Year

Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)

Most Awaited Game – 2022

God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Original Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Peripheral/Hardware

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)

Best Shooting Game

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Action and Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

best fighting game

Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)

best RPG

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

best racing game

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

best sport game

Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Mobile Game

Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)

Best Multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

best soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

Best Studio

capcom

Best Publisher

Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft

Best Independent Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Dubbing in Portuguese

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

Best eSport team in Brazil

RAGE (CS:GO)

Best Pro Player in Brazil

Fallen (Team Liquid)

Best eSports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Following trends in international media and The Game Awards, some BGA winners were the same, but there were differences in our market. In the most anticipated game category of 2022, God of War: Ragnarok took the title (in contrast to Elden Ring in the TGA), Dodgeball Academy as the best sports game (highlighting the Brazilian market) and much more.

So, do you agree with the winners? Did you find it fairer than the TGA? Leave your comment below and join the discussion!

