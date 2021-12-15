Brazil is well prepared to deal with Ômicron, says Verde Asset

November was a complex month for risky assets, due to swings exacerbated by the global fear of the micron variant of the coronavirus. The definition is given by Verde Asset, which sees Brazil prepared to deal with the new form of covid-19.

In her report released on Monday (13), the manager that manages R$ 50 billion outlines the turbulent scenario that its investment funds went through last month.

“Markets have faced in recent weeks with two simultaneous issues: the emergence of a new variant of covid, potentially much more contagious, while the Federal Reserve took the first steps of a shift in a direction of much less loose monetary policy. of what we had in the last twenty months”, says the manager in the report.

To give you an idea, the Verde Fic Fim multimarket fund fell 0.24% in November and accumulated a 3.19% devaluation in 2021. For comparison purposes, in the same periods, the CDI rose 0.59% and 3, 60%, respectively.

Regarding Ômicron, Verde evaluates that the country should go through something similar to that faced with the delta variant: “a strong wave of new cases, but without great severity or pressure on the hospital systems”.

“In general, the need for booster doses of vaccines (boosters) is more pressing and, in this sense, Brazil is well placed: not only does it have very good vaccination coverage, it is also moving fast to apply boosters”, he says. the manager.

Another mainstay of Asset’s optimism are new oral antiviral drugs, such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which, for Verde, should play an important role in managing the transition from pandemic to endemic throughout 2022.

In November, Pfizer reported that the pill was 89% effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death among people with severe cases of covid-19, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 study conducted by the drugmaker.

From a global point of view, Verde understands that the monetary policy transition in the United States is a much more complicated process and subject to risks.

“The Fed seems to be recognizing that inflation has gone beyond reasonable – even becoming a political problem for the Biden administration – and needs to act more quickly in reducing stimulus”, writes the manager.

