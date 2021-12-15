Brazil loses from Denmark and is eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Handball – 12/14/2021

The Brazilian women’s handball team ended today (14) what was one of the team’s three best campaigns in the history of the World Championships. After five victories in six games in the first two phases, Brazil succumbed to favorites Denmark, by 30 to 25, in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup being played in Spain.

This was only the third time that Brazil has come so far in a Worlds in handball, always in women’s. In 2011, at home, in São Paulo, the team passed the first phase undefeated and fell in the quarterfinals to Russia, in a painful defeat by a goal difference. The following year, she was world champion.

Since that unprecedented title, however, Brazil has not had a good campaign in World Cups. The team was 17th at the 2019 Worlds, 18th in 2017 and 10th in 2015. At the Rio Olympics, it fell in the quarterfinals. In Tokyo, it didn’t even pass the first stage. In a modality dominated by the Europeans, since 2013, exactly with Brazil, no team from outside Europe finished the World Cup in the top eight.

At the beginning of the new cycle, the team no longer has Alexandra, former best in the world, who retired, and Duda, still one of the best active athletes in handball, who will retire at the end of the season. The player chose not to defend the selection anymore, but went to Spain and followed all the games of the first phase in the stands, accompanied by Dara and Dani Piedade, also world champions.

From the group that was the basis of the Brazilian national team in the last decade, Ana Paula and Babi are still part of the selection, who led the Brazilian campaign at the World Cup, especially with Bruna de Paula, a great name of the new generation. There was also a change of coach, with the departure of the Spaniard Jorge Dueñas and the promotion of his former assistant Cristiano Rocha to the position of coach.

Against Denmark, however, the Brazilian team found the two best goalkeepers in the competition, and struggled to find space for head-on shots, becoming dependent on the top balls. The match was evenly matched for 40 minutes, with Denmark going to half-time with a goal advantage, but the Europeans soared on the scoreboard after Brazil failed to take advantage of a numerical advantage on the court and went as far as eight minutes without scoring goals.