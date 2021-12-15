Brazil needs a national energy transition plan

Month after month, sales of electric and hybrid cars have set records in Brazil. There is no doubt that electrification continues to advance in the country, but this is an issue that has to be analyzed with some reservations. What is the real impact of this growth on the total fleet and at this rate, how long would it take for the energy transition?

These last issues are still little discussed, although there are some studies, such as the one carried out by Anfavea in partnership with the Boston Consulting Group, which foresees some possible scenarios in terms of fleet electrification. According to the survey, today with 2% market share, electrified (electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrids) may represent between 12% and 22% of the market in 2030 and 32% to 62% in 2035, within the stipulated scenarios.

According to ABVE (Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles), the total number of electrified cars and light commercial vehicles in circulation in Brazil reaches almost 73 thousand. Such growth should be celebrated, but without obscuring the fact that this market in Brazil is still growing at a much slower pace than that of the main countries in the world, recalled the president of ABVE, Adalberto Maluf.

“We still have a long way to go for Brazil to reach the level of electrification of its fleet compatible with the size and importance of the Brazilian car market”. “The share of electric vehicles in Europe, for example, should jump from the current 11% market share to no less than 22% this year. And this number only includes BEVs and PHEVs, that is, plug-electric vehicles. in. In Brazil, we are celebrating 2%, but including non-plug-in hybrid vehicles in that account.”

The executive also highlights the lack of incentive for electric cars and, mainly, the lack of a national strategic plan for low-emission mobility.

“In Brazil, the combustion vehicle pays less tax than the electric vehicle, which is nonsense. In addition, the market suffers from the lack of a national electromobility plan led by the federal government, which is capable of integrating all the actions of the country to the objective of reducing pollutant emissions in transport, with viable and defined goals” “Contributing to make this national plan viable is the main work program of ABVE in 2022” – concluded Adalberto Maluf.

The conclusion is that even though there is a schedule of several electric car launches in Brazil in 2022, the electric mobility market will still remain restricted due to low volumes and with a negligible share in relation to the total number of license plates (considering all types of propulsion ).

In fact, as we said, sales of electrified products will continue to grow, with an increasing presence of 100% electric models in the country. But we insist, governments and society need to unite around a strategic plan with goals and objectives defined within the national reality. Only in this way will Brazil accompany the energy transition that is already taking place in global terms.

Source: ABVE