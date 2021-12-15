Brazil registers 92 deaths by Covid in 24 h; cyber attack affects numbers

Brazil registered 92 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Still according to data National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), updated at 6 pm this Tuesday (14), the country has detected over 3,826 new cases of the disease.

The moving average of cases for the last seven days stands at 5,436.

The moving average of deaths, referring to the last seven days, is 136 deaths.

The numbers that would indicate the lowest moving average of new cases for 2021 may have been affected.

At least eight states did not notify data due to the cyber attack that occurred in the system of Ministry of Health, on Friday (10).

THE Brazil sums 616,970 deaths and more than 22 million registered cases.

AGU appeals Barroso’s decision in lawsuit over vaccine passport

THE Attorney General of the Union (AGU) presented, on Monday (13), an appeal against the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the lawsuit on the vaccine passport.

The AGU asked Barroso to change the decision to ensure that “Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil can return to the country in the event of not carrying proof of immunization, provided they comply with the foreseen quarantine”. read more.

Ômicron variant is spreading rapidly and this is alarming

the variant micron of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in several countries where it was discovered. Even if it only causes the mild form of the disease – which is far from certain – it still means that many people could be hospitalized or die. Read more.