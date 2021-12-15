Brazil surpasses 617,000 killed by Covid; hacker attack hurts balance for 5th day, no data from 5 states | Coronavirus

No data from five states , Brazil registered this Tuesday (14) 141 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 617,121 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 151 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -34% and points out the trend of fall.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

A hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website, in the application and on the ConnectSUS page – platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early hours of Friday (10), indirectly affected the dissemination of cases and deaths in GO, MS, RJ, RO and TO, which did not report new data. In SP, the state with the highest numbers in the country, the secretariat reported that the day’s data (24 new deaths and 27 new cases) are incomplete, still a reflection of the same issue. And the 5th day followed with problems arising from the attack, pointed out by different states.

On Sunday (12), the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (8): 183

Thursday (9): 183

Friday (10): 183

Saturday (11): 179

Sunday (12): 181

Monday (13): 170

Tuesday (14): 151

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Among the states that updated their data, four of them had no record of death in the last 24 hours: AC, AL, MT and RR.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,194,297 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 5,083 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 5,427 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -38% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 617,121

617,121 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 141

141 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 151 (14-day variation: -34%)

151 (14-day variation: -34%) Total confirmed cases: 22,194,297

22,194,297 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5,083

5,083 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 5,427 (variation in 14 days: -38%)

On the rise (3 states): MT, RR, SE

MT, RR, SE In stability (3 states and the DF): PE, RN, MG, DF

PE, RN, MG, DF Falling (15 states): BA, CE, AL, PI, SC, PA, AM, MA, AP, SP, PB, RS, PR, ES, AC

BA, CE, AL, PI, SC, PA, AM, MA, AP, SP, PB, RS, PR, ES, AC Did not inform (5 states): GO, MS, RJ, RO and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 139,989,809 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 65.63% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 21,301,596 people, representing 9.99% of the population.

160,204,836 people, representing 75.10% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 321,496,241 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/g1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

4 out of 5 States with falling deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/g1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

ES: -56%

MG: -7%

RJ: did not disclose

SP: -42%

DF: -12%

GO: did not disclose

MS: did not disclose

MT: 55%

AC: -100%

AM: -29%

AP: -40%

PA: -28%

RR: 25%

AL: -21%

BA: -18%

EC: -18%

MA: -35%

PB: -44%

PI: -25%

RN: -5%

SE: 25%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month