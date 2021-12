Minister Luis Roberto Barros clarified the AGU’s doubts about the requirement of proof of vaccines for travelers arriving in the country| Photo: Antonio Augusto/TSE

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), informed this Tuesday (14) that Brazilians and foreign residents who leave Brazil from this Wednesday (15) will not be able to return without presenting the “vaccination passport ” against Covid-19. The clarification was made at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) due to the injunction issued by Barroso last Saturday (11), determining proof of vaccination for travelers arriving in Brazil from abroad.

Another questioning by the AGU concerned the admission, without proof of vaccine, for those who have already been infected, due to the supposed development of a natural immunity. Regarding this topic, Barroso stressed that there is no scientific basis for such an exception and rejected it.

With that, what was determined in his monocratic decision continues to apply. The receipt will only be dispensed for: 1) medical reasons; 2) if the traveler comes from a country where it is proven that there is no vaccine available; or 3) for exceptional humanitarian reasons.