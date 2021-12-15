Brazilians who leave the country from this Wednesday will not be able to return without a vaccination passport, Barroso decides | Politics

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso decided on Tuesday (14) that Brazilians or foreigners residing in the country who leave Brazil from this Wednesday (15) cannot return without proving full vaccination against Covid.

By determination of the minister, Brazilians and resident foreigners who were already out of Brazil until this Tuesday will be able to return following the previous rules – presenting a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure and a Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV).

(UPDATE: the STF had initially informed that the deadline to differentiate the validity of the new rules was December 11. Afterwards, it corrected the data and informed that the new rules are valid from this Wednesday, December 15. The report was updated at 6:48 pm.)

Barroso’s decision does not clarify what will be the direction of unvaccinated Brazilians who arrive in the country, or who are prohibited from boarding back.

On Saturday, Barroso determined that proof of vaccination was mandatory for all travelers arriving in the country – Brazilians or foreigners, residents or not.

This Tuesday, after being questioned by the Federal Attorney General (AGU), Barroso clarified: the new rules should not affect those who had already left the country when the rule changed.

“The providence is determined in such terms so as not to surprise citizens who were already traveling at the time of this decision”, says Barroso.

On Monday (13), the Federal Attorney General (AGU) called the STF to clarify points of the decision. The AGU defended, in the request, that the government could not refuse the entry of native Brazilians or resident foreigners, vaccinated or not, because this would affect rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

In the clarification, Barroso says that the requirement is “a measure to induce vaccination”.

“I make it clear that Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil, over 12 years of age, who leave the country after the date of this decision, upon return must present proof of vaccination, along with the rest of the required documentation. This is an inducing measure. of vaccination, duly approved by the Federal Supreme Court, to prevent the risk of contamination of the people who live here from increasing on the way back,” says the decision.

In Saturday’s decision, the minister had already established that quarantine as an alternative to vaccination could only be applied in an exceptional situation: for those who did not take the vaccine for medical reasons, came from a country where there is proven to be no vaccine available on a large scale or for exceptional humanitarian reasons.

Two out of three Brazilians are in favor of the vaccination certificate

Rejection of ‘natural immunity’

In the request for clarification, the AGU also asked Barroso to release proof of vaccination from people who became infected with Covid in the past six months and had a negative RT-PCR test.

The General Counsel was based on an alleged development of “natural immunity” from the virus infection.

In the decision, Barroso rejects this argument and says that “there is no scientific basis for such an exception”. The minister claims to have heard, between Monday and Tuesday, two specialists: University of São Paulo professor Esper Kallas and professor and infectious diseases specialist David Uip.