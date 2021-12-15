Broken up with Eduardo Costa, Leonardo goes on a Cabaret tour with Bruno & Marrone · TV News

After breaking the business and the partnership he had with Eduardo Costa last year, Leonardo will return with the Cabaré tour in 2022. This time, however, the singer will have the duo Bruno & Marrone as road partners. The most expensive tickets for the trio of friends’ concerts cost R$8,000 — in a package for four people.

After the artists granted an interview to Fantástico on Sunday (12), sales announcements for the presentations began to be made on television and radio. Questioned by the Globo program about the departure of Eduardo Costa, Leonardo chose to use the good neighbor policy.

“It was a great joy that we spent together for three years, so we just have to thank him for everything we’ve done together. Eduardo, that hug and thank you, but now I’m going on my way with Bruno and Marrone”, minimized the sertanejo.

The first part of the Cabaré tour yielded more than 300 shows and the recording of two DVDs. Leonardo and Eduardo Costa had a business relationship beyond the stage. The singer of Olha Ela Aí was hired by Leonardo’s business office, Talismã. After discussions and a climate broadcast live to millions of people during the duo’s live, the deal was broken.

Why did Leonardo and Eduardo Costa break up?

The original Cabaré show duo recorded videos in July 2020, when they broke up, saying they loved each other and remained friends. They even stated that they had disagreements, but only by repertoire decision. The fact is that the partnership in business ceased to exist.

Leonardo himself said that Eduardo Costa no longer needed his office, while the other recognized that his life dream was to have his own career agency.

The Cabaré brand continued to be linked to Leonardo’s production company. Since then, the owner of the business has continued to do lives with friends and guests during the pandemic and, from next year, will have Bruno & Marrone as partners.

See below the interview for Fantástico:

2022 cabaret

The proposal of the Cabaré project is to present country music classics, such as Telephone Mudo, Blue Nightclub and Dama de Vermelho. The first five shows will take place between January and May of next year. The cities chosen are Xangri-lá (RS), São José (SC), São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Curitiba (PR).

An event at sea is already scheduled. Navio Cabaré leaves from the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, and will travel from November 27th to 30th, 2022. The duo Maiara and Maraísa and the band Raça Negra are already confirmed as guests of the trio.