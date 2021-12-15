Bully 2 would be revealed during The Game Awards 2021

The game appears to be real and is close to being announced.

Bully, from Rockstar, is one of the most anticipated games to have a sequel. have passed 16 years since launch and the franchise went to the refrigerator. According to Tom Henderson, a well-known insider, Bully 2 to be announced at The Game Awards 2021, which clearly did not happen. GTA 6 is not alone in this.

Another older rumor said that Bully 2 had been canceled, or had production halted, because Rockstar was engaged in the development of GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2. If that’s true, only Grand Theft Auto 6 stands in the way of Bully 2 now, as the biggest and best western game of all time was released in 2019.

Tom Henderson says the possible reason for the cancellation of Bully 2’s announcement at The Game Awards was because “a few people showed material depicting the upcoming reveal (of the game)”. He goes on to say that “some people saw a ‘playable version’ a few weeks before the TGA.” Blake Hester, Senior Editor at Game Informer, tweeted the phrase “like, in a week or two, I don’t know” yesterday (13).

You can’t see the tweet as the profile is closed, but ScreenRant makes sure it’s Bully 2. The only three comments say “you can’t do this with the internet”, “yes, please” and “say seriously, #$%@, it’s happening”. From the excitement of these people, it must be something Bully 2 level.



This story about a possible Bully 2 is not new. It has been said that the game was canceled a few times, restarting production each time. Bully addresses a delicate theme, especially for today and Rockstar must be bumping into “political correctness”, something the developer never gave a damn. In order not to risk being canceled due to its theme, the development of the game is being done walking on eggshells. And I would venture to say the same about GTA 6.

It may be that we are really talking about Bully 2, but there is also the possibility of being a remaster as it happened with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, it’s good to keep in mind that possibility too.

