Burnout Syndrome will become an occupational disease in 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) will give a new classification for Burnout Syndrome. As of January 1, 2022, the new classification for this disorder, ICD 11. It will be considered a work-related illness and will be treated differently.

Until then, Burnout syndrome is still considered a problem in mental health and a psychiatric condition. But starting in January, the syndrome will be officialized as “chronic stress at work that has not been successfully managed”.

The change took place at the organization’s conference in 2019, but the document takes effect from next year. To change the document, WHO analyzes health statistics and trends.

The text is a treatise to recognize diseases and health problems in the world according to the same definitions and codes. In addition to Burnout, ICD 11 also includes post-traumatic stress disorder, gaming disorders and antimicrobial resistance in the list of diseases.

What is Burnout Syndrome?

It is an emotional disturbance resulting from a stressful work routine. It is also known as burnout syndrome.

Symptoms, in addition to exhaustion, include frequent headaches, changes in appetite, gastrointestinal problems, difficulty sleeping and concentrating, in addition to feelings of failure and incompetence.

The illness is due to a work environment so hostile and oppressive that it goes beyond the psychological conditions that a person can withstand. Worker who suffers many demands such as deadlines, increased workload or workload, bad office environment with colleagues and superiors can trigger the disease.

Recognition by WHO will have an effect on labor lawsuits related to the topic. In case the employee goes to court because of the exhaustion, the company can be held liable and even pay compensation. In court, the company’s liability will be assessed based on the medical report proving the Burnout along with the professional’s history and an assessment of the work environment, including collecting reports from witnesses.

In general, evidence of emotional degradation and factors causing the syndrome will be collected, such as bullying, unrealistic goals or aggressive demands.

Doctors explain that it is common for professionals with Burnout to have a history of good performance that reverts to a change in the environment, such as a change in management or demands. Companies should pay attention to the warning sign for Burnout.

What is the role of companies?

If before, burnout and stress worried people management due to lack of engagement, lower productivity or the loss of professionals, now Burnout gains yet another legal and financial risk factor.

Companies need to take a more proactive stance on whole health issues to mitigate risks. Prevention is fundamental and the Human Resources (HR) sector must pay attention to its employees.

The awareness and inclusion of lectures on mental health are some measures that HR can suggest. It is also worth creating policies of good coexistence among employees at all levels of hierarchy.

Motivation is essential to ensure and maintain the mental health of employees on a continuous basis.

Pension rights for Burnout Syndrome

Workers who need a leave of absence for more than 15 days are due to receive accidental sick pay. In this case, the employee leaves for having suffered an accident or illness related to work. Unlike social security sickness benefit, in which the employee is on leave due to illness not related to work.

Disability Retirement is that owed to the insured person who undergoes a definitive sequel that prevents him from exercising not only his activities, but any other (readaptation).

In this case, for the burnout syndrome to be considered sufficient to grant the insured disability retirement, this worker must have a medical report that proves his health situation. And more: that the damage caused is due to the disease and irreversible, making it impossible for him to return to his job.

As it is considered an occupational disease, Burnout Syndrome is not required for a grace period to be entitled to the benefit.