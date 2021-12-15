Bus catches fire on CE-065, at the entrance to Maranguape

A bus that transports employees of a company caught fire this Wednesday morning, 15. The fire broke out in CE-065, near number 2617, in the locality of tango tree, in Maranguape. The flames consumed the entire vehicle, and dark smoke could be seen in the distance. The bus had a total loss, and no one was injured. The fire causes will be investigated.

THE PEOPLE he found out from sources at the location that the driver of the vehicle, Jairo Andrade Bonifácio, was going to the garage and had parked next to a bus stop to have a snack. The bus was stopped when it spontaneously caught fire.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

The flames, smoke and tire explosions caught the attention of pedestrians and motorists passing by. Traffic was momentarily interrupted and it was necessary to follow alternative routes.

The Military Fire Department (CBM/CE) was activated by the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops) around 6:50 am and put out the fire. Four thousand liters of water were used to fight the flames and aftermath.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags