By unanimous vote, Corinthians is acquitted in the STJD for field invasion

Corinthians was acquitted of the accusation of invasion of the field in the game against Athletico-PR, on November 28, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. The club had been denounced in the STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice) and could be fined up to R$ 100,000. Today (14), the defense presented the police report at the judgment and Alvinegro was unanimously acquitted.

The Attorney General’s Office denounced the club in article 213 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which provides for a penalty of R$100 to R$100,000 for non-cohibition of field invasions. Corinthians, however, claimed to have fulfilled its obligations as principal and, after analysis by the rapporteur and auditors, was acquitted.

“As article 213 in the third paragraph says, if the police report was filed, which was what Corinthians did on the same day, the club fulfilled its obligation, therefore the defense asks for the acquittal”, said João Zanforlin, attorney for the São Jorge Park club.

Last week, also in a virtual hearing at the STJD, Corinthians was acquitted by the invasion of the field in the match against Santos, at Neo Química Arena. The problem was recurrent to Alvinegro in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, since in the match against Grêmio, another fan jumped the safety window and tried to enter the pitch.