Cacau has car hit by fugitive suspects in police pursuit; attacker had no injuries

Almost a week after Corinthians conquered Paulistão Mulheres, striker Cacau was involved in an accident in São Paulo. The athlete was not injured.

According to information from the Brazil Urgent, gives TV Bandeirantes, the Timon player was going to visit her mother when her car was hit at an intersection. According to the Military Police, the car belonged to an application driver, who received a race request but, at the place of the call, was approached by criminals and placed in the vehicle’s trunk.

The accident happened around 4:15 pm last Tuesday in the Casa Verde region, in São Paulo. The police were chasing the fleeing car and soon arrived at the raid and arrested the occupants in the act. Cocoa went to the police station to testify.

“Hey guys, I’m recording this video here to tell you guys that I’m fine. There are a lot of people texting me because my car had an accident. It was a robbery followed by a kidnapping and ended with the thieves hitting my car here in Freguesia do Ó. But I’m fine, nothing happened to me, only with the car, thank God”, said Cocoa in his Instagram Stories.

“They were arrested, it’s all right. Only my car is there and I’m here to testify. That’s it. When I can, I’ll answer everyone. It happened at Datena there and the guys are a little worried, but everything’s ok”, completed the player.

It is worth remembering that Cacau is on vacation after winning the triple crown by Corinthians in 2021. The athlete was three-time champion of Brasileirão, Libertadores and Paulista this season. At 35, the athlete has a relationship with Corinthians until December 31 of this year.

