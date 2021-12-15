Cade approves purchase of Unidas by Localiza

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved this Wednesday, by majority vote, the merger of the country’s largest vehicle fleet rental and management company, Localiza, with the second largest of the sector, Unidas, through an agreement that provides for a “significant” sale of assets, including the Unidas brand.

The case was decided by the president of Cade, Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, who followed the vote of the rapporteur Lenisa Prado, who considered that the proposed remedies to try to avoid harm to competition are sufficient.

“The post-agreement operation without medicines raises the participation (of Localiza) to 50% and with medicines to below 50%”, said Macedo in the decision.

Shares of both companies were among the high highlights of the session, with Localiza advancing 3.5% at 1:52 pm, while Unidas posted a 4.3% gain. At the same time, the Ibovespa was down 0.3%.

Among the commitments agreed with Cade by the companies, mentioned in part by the case reporter, there are also the following points: agreement not to enforce non-compete clauses with other brands, divestment in used vehicles, impediment to the acquisition of other rental companies of vehicles for three years after the agreement and not creating difficulties for the vehicle assemblers.

“The drugs traded are more than enough to create an effective competitor in these markets,” stated Prado.

The transaction, announced last year when Localiza made an offer of around R$12 billion to Unidas, faced opposition from rivals including Ouro Verde and Movida.

In turn, board member Paula Farani considered that the union of companies will represent a “merger towards monopoly”. Her vote was accompanied by councilor Sérgio Ravagnani, who considered that the proposed divestments, not informed during the session, “are insufficient” to mitigate the risks to competition.

Shortly after the announcement of the court’s decision, the companies disclosed a joint material fact to the market in which they claim that they are “in the process of negotiating with potential interested parties” in the assets to be divested by the combined company.

The companies also informed that the completion of the transaction is still subject to the approval by Cade of the buyer of these assets to be divested.

The agreement’s approval had a different understanding than the position adopted by Cade in 2018, in the case involving the attempt to purchase Liquigás by Ultragaz, from the Ultrapar group. At the time, the companies were the second and first, respectively, LPG distributors in the country.

At the time, Cade understood that the high concentration resulting from the purchase of Liquigás by Ultragaz would eliminate a strong competitor in a market where only four companies accounted for more than 85% of the offer.

A year earlier, Cade also disapproved of the attempt to purchase the Alesat gas station network by Ipiranga, also from the Ultrapar group.