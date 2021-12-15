Cade approves the purchase of Unidas by Localiza with restrictions; shares go up 5%

The Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved this Wednesday (15th) the proposal to incorporate the Unidas (LCAM3) into Localiza (RENT3).

The case was decided by the president of Cade, Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, who followed the vote of the rapporteur Lenisa Prado, authorizing the purchase through the signing of an Agreement on Concentration Control (ACC), which brings as a solution a set of structural and behavioral measures.

“Despite the fact that the operation proved to be harmful to competition and the efficiencies were not proven in a way that could withstand the losses, a negotiation of remedies that would mitigate the said competition problems ahead, in the diligences,” said Macedo .

Around 1:30 pm, RENT3 shares rose 5.11% on the Brazilian stock exchange, traded at R$60.39, while LCAM3 shares rose 5.89% on B3, at R$26.94.

In a statement, Localiza emphasizes that the closing of the operation (closing) is still subject to other conditions, including the approval by Cade of the buyer of the package of assets to be divested under the terms of the ACC.

“The companies inform that they are in the process of negotiating with potential interested parties and that they will remain operating with autonomy and independence until the operation is closed”, says a relevant fact disclosed after Cade’s decision.

According to Credit Suisse, Cade’s approval of the merger of Localiza and Unidas will bring “substantial scale gains”. The bank points out that, as a counterpoint, companies will have to get rid of the Unidas brand, reduce their fleets and also sell used cars.

Trading of the two shares was suspended at B3 at 12:54 pm (Brasilia time) before the release of the document by the companies, and should resume at 1:14 pm. Until then, the LCAM3 share rose 4.86%, to R$26.73, and the RENT3 asset advanced 4.07%, to R$59.83.

remember the case

In September 2020, Localiza announced a proposed merger with Unidas. The pending transaction would be based on a share exchange at a ratio of 0.447 per LCAM3 share.

Once the transaction was completed, 76.9% of the new company would belong to Localiza’s shareholders, and 23.1% to Unidas shareholders

In September this year, Cade’s Superintendence issued an opinion recommending the approval of the merger between Localiza and Unidas through remedies.

She recommended the signing of an Agreement on Concentration Control (ACC), with structural and behavioral remedies, which should be analyzed by Cade’s Court and by the companies involved in the operation.

The restrictions were softer than analysts pointed out. Among them: 1) Unidas will need to reduce the size of its rent-a-car (car rental) fleet and sell some stores; 2) cancel non-compete with Vanguard (ie the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands) and the mutual reference agreement and 3) limit to four brands used in online travel agencies.

In addition, it did not ask Localiza to sell the Unidas brand and no restrictions were imposed on fleet management and used car stores.

