Campos Neto talks about accelerated growth of emerging countries above Brazil

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, acknowledged this Tuesday, 14, that Brazil has had a slowdown in the pace of economic recovery, while other countries have accelerated their growth. “The other emerging countries have accelerated growth above Brazil, with the exception of Mexico. Brazil had a better performance in 2020, it was on the average for emerging countries in 2021, but in the post-pandemic period it returned to the problem of low structural growth below the average for emerging countries”, he said, in a debate on monetary policy held by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

And he added: “We have differentiation from emerging and advanced markets in activity and flow.”

The BC president repeated that Brazil has shown a significant improvement in the number of cases and deaths per covid-19. “The Ômicron variant has caused an increase in cases in several countries, but with low lethality”, he added.

Campos Neto listed the capital and liquidity measures taken by the Central Bank during the pandemic. TCU audits government actions in 2020 to face the crisis resulting from the new coronavirus.

energy market

The president of the Central Bank also highlighted that, for the first time, there is a detachment between energy prices and investments in the sector. “There is a lack of interest from companies in investing in energy and from banks in giving credit. This imbalance in the energy market seems to be more persistent”, he stated.

Campos Neto drew attention to the energy consumption required for the production of goods, which is higher than the energy required for the consumption of services.

“While there is this demand for energy, we have some restrictions that we call green inflation. In order to reach carbon targets, we need metals, which are starting to have a huge increase in prices”, warned the BC president.

