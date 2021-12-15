Campos Neto: ‘We are back to the problem of low structural growth in the country’ | finance

“We’re back to the problem of low structural growth” in Brazil, lower than the average for the emerging world, said the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto , this Tuesday, when looking at the post-pandemic covid-19 .

“We see that emerging countries are accelerating growth above Brazil, with the exception of Mexico,” he said at an event on monetary policy promoted by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). Also participating in the event are four former BC presidents, Ilan Goldfajn, Henrique Meirelles, Arminio Fraga and Affonso Celso Pastore, in addition to André Lara Resende.

At the beginning of his speech, Campos highlighted that the pandemic has improved significantly in the country and that the effects of the omicron variant are being observed. So far, he said, there has been a large increase in the number of cases, but with a low level of lethality.

The BC’s president stated that there is a very large differentiation in the purchasing manager index (PMI) of developed and emerging markets. He also said that, globally, growth surprises are moving towards neutrality.

With regard to inflation, Campos Neto noted that, in the view of most of the world, it would be temporary, but that was not exactly what happened. “We are seeing a global inflationary surge.”

During his presentation, he stressed that demand for energy has increased globally and also highlighted the impact of “green inflation” on prices.

“For the first time, we have a huge gap between the price of energy and the future price of energy,” he said. “We have seen quite high inflation rates [globalmente]”, completed.

In the 12-month period through November, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.74%. To conduct the Selic, BC targets the years 2022 and 2023 with equal weights, for which the inflation targets are 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively. In both cases, there is a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points.