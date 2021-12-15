CAN THIS? HDMI 2.0 monitors sold as HDMI 2.1 do not bother responsible agency

According to them, HDMI 2.0 has been discontinued and its functionality has become a sub-group of HDMI 2.1

You’ve probably heard a lot about the pattern. HDMI 2.1 which is present on the consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, the standard 2.1 came to add new features to the version 2.0, including VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and Dynamic HDR, in addition to supporting three times more data, offering refresh rates and being compatible with higher resolutions, which are of utmost importance for next-gen games.

However, recently the Central TFT found that a monitor of the Xiaomi released in China last month is being sold with information that it has HDMI 2.1, but it doesn’t bring any of the features that were added to the new standard, offering users functions found in the HDMI 2.0.

When asked about this, the licensing administrator hdmi, the standard 2.0 was discontinued in 2017 and now all features of this version are part of the standard 2.1, being a subset of it and delivering more basic features. With this, the responsible agency does not see a problem in companies using the nomenclature 2.1, Because the 2.0 does not exist anymore, as long as, of course, they inform what are the features present in the model, because, according to them, features such as FRFL, VRR, ALLM and many more are optional for this new pattern.

Another important piece of information is that the pattern HDMI 2.1 supports two different transmission protocols, the TMDS, which brings compatibility equivalent to that found in HDMI 2.0 and the protocol FRL, used to achieve higher bandwidth and offer all the new features of 2.1.



This news is starting to scare consumers, who from now on will have to carefully observe what features are present in monitors that are marked with technology. HDMI 2.1, because this release of Xiaomi and the response of the standard administrator hdmi set a precedent for other companies to practice the same markup when promoting their products, even if they use a standard with functions found in the HDMI 2.0.

What did you think of this whole story with the HDMI 2.1? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

