Car rental: Cade approves merger of Localiza and Unidas companies with restrictions | Business

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), a body linked to the Ministry of Justice, approved this Wednesday (15) by 3 votes to 2 the merger of car rental companies Locates and United .

The operation was approved with restrictions and some measures should be adopted, including:

sale of cars by the new merged company;

alienation of the Unidas brand.

Cade’s General Superintendence had recommended that the operation be approved with the adoption of measures to reduce the so-called “competitive risks”, as the merger could generate “relevant risks for the competitive environment in the vehicle leasing market”.

One of the shareholders and founders of Localiza is José Salim Mattar Junior, who until August last year occupied the position of Special Secretary for Privatization and Privatization at the Ministry of Economy.

When presenting the vote, the rapporteur of the case, counselor Lenisa Prado, stated that a new agreement was signed in recent days with Localiza and Unidas, “significantly” increasing the number of vehicles to be sold. The terms of the new agreement are confidential were not disclosed.

According to councilor Luiz Augusto Hoffman, who voted in favor of the operation with restrictions, the agreement also contemplated the sale of the Unidas brand, as well as branches located in central areas of municipalities and airports and used vehicle sales outlets. It also covered not carrying out new operations in the car rental market for three years.

The president of Cade, Alexandre Cordeiro, informed that, with the new agreement closed, the market share of the new company, formed by the merger, will be below 50%.

“We have a large percentage of disinvestment, with brand sales, which gives Cade freedom to approve the act of concentration with the remedies”, he declared, when voting for the approval of the operation.

Contrary to the merger, board member Paula Azevedo stated that the operation does not have “economic rationality”, being “anti-competitive in essence”, and that the measures presented are not sufficient or effective to remedy the problems identified.

“I believe we are facing a merger towards monopoly,” she declared.

Councilor Sérgio Costa Ravagnani, in turn, also voted to disapprove of the operation. He judged that, even with new terms, the agreement does not offer the “necessary comfort” to say that the divestment will be enough.

“The market will go from moderately concentrated to highly concentrated,” he assessed.

During the session this Wednesday, the lawyer of the competitor company Brookfield/Ouro Verde, Gabriel Dias, defended that the operation was not approved by Cade.

He argued that the transaction represents the merger of the largest company in the market with the second largest, which will, according to him, make the companies four times the size of the third-placed company.

“The approval of this case means the formation of a giant that will have a bargaining power that is impossible to beat against the automakers, which brings to the market a ‘player’ who has access to non-replicable discounts, a portfolio and yards that no one can beat” , said Dias.

When the merger was announced, in September 2020, the president of Localiza, Eugênio Mattar, stated that the objective was to form a global scale company in the fleet management and car rental segments.

“We will place Brazil at the forefront of mobility,” declared Mattar at the time.

The operation, announced in September last year, will incorporate Unidas shares by Localiza. Based on the exchange ratio, Localiza shareholders would hold 76.85% of the combined company and then Unidas shareholders would hold 23.15%.