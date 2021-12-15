Cariocas can anticipate booster dose against Covid in case of travel or personal reasons, says Secretary of Health | Rio de Janeiro

Cariocas who prefer to take the booster dose before the period of five months after the second dose, they can be immunized in case of travel, health problems and other personal issues, according to Health Secretary Daniel Soranz.

According to the secretary, the ideal is that the anticipation does not stray too far from the recommended deadline, but it is not necessary to present any document that justifies the anticipation of the dose.

“If you anticipate, it’s good that it’s not so far from the five months we recommend. Because that way you maintain a good protection interval, it doesn’t drop too much and when you take the new dose, you can extend the immunization for a longer period,” he explained the secretary.

According to the SMS, “the rule is not to bureaucratize vaccination and include as many users as possible.” At the moment, the city has enough doses to carry out anticipations.

“We have a good stock, so our main objective now is to increase vaccination coverage as much as possible. Anyone who is going to be vaccinated with the first dose or the booster dose is even free to choose which vaccine to take,” Soranz said.

The secretariat’s recommendation is that people perform the booster dose after completing five months of the second dose. Immunosuppressed and people with severe chronic illnesses can take the booster after 28 days. Elderly and over 55 years of age should preferably follow the published vaccination schedule.