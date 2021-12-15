Carla Diaz’s mother rebels with fake and insinuates that she is ex-BBB Arthur Picoli behind

Angry, Mara Diaz detonated a fake profile that attacked Carla Diaz and gave hints pointing to Arthur Picoli as the possible owner of the account

Last Sunday (12), Mara Diaz stirred up social media by freaking out with a fake profile that attacked carla diaz and gave indications that it would be Arthur Picoli from behind.

The actress’s mother was faced with a comment about her daughter and decided to hit the ball without speaking.

“Sir, I know who you are. It’s no use opening a fake profile when it’s drunk, coming on my daughter’s profile or talking nonsense and wanting to attract haters, calling my daughter a bitch* and offending me, too“, started.

The following sentence already left a flea behind the ears of the fans: “Will seek to evolve in life, study geography, read more about different subjects without being other people’s lives. Doing this will surely evolve you. Reading the bible is also very good, because it will make you grow spiritually“.

By mentioning “study geography“, the woman would have made a reference to the time when the ex-BBB became a joke on social media when he said that Fernando de Noronha was in Rio de Janeiro.

Finally, the businesswoman gave another hint when she said that the profile owner will spend Christmas in her birthplace – recently, the crossfit instructor revealed that he will spend the holiday season in Conduru, her hometown.

“I wish you happiness, balance, strength and make your life move. Take ours as an example. A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with all your family in your hometown. May God enlighten you and bless you“, mocked.

On social networks, the text was interpreted as an indirect to the ex-affair of Carla Diaz. “It was for Arthur, really“, said an admirer. “All references in the text are for him.“, commented another. A third pointed out: “Fans themselves associated the response with Arthur“.

STOP FOLLOWING

Apparently, ex-BBB Arthur Picoli really blocked Carla Diaz on social media. That’s what he told in a video.

In his profile, the physical educator, who had a romance with the artist during her time at the Big Brother Brazil 21 he said after the repercussion of the news that he would no longer be following the blonde and even made reference to the way he was called by some fans of the ex.

Look:

No no, the message was for Arthur himself. She was a real asshole. Carla grow up and take over your bosses and not your dear mother 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/FQpgsDDkre — Erica 🎮❤️🎮 (@Erica_Helena21) December 13, 2021

Not herself, with all the references that are in the text and for him yes!!!

Drunk

You will spend Christmas with your family in your homeland

Go study geography!

Because he didn’t know where Fernando de Noronha was… That’s cruel!!!!! — Luz❤conduru🎮🎮🎮🥁 (@Abenoad51112311) December 12, 2021