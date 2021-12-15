Carlinhos Maia films himself taking a shower and accidentally post ‘nude’ on social media – Rádio Itatiaia

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Carlinhos Maia films himself taking a shower and accidentally post ‘nude’ on social media – Rádio Itatiaia 6 Views

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Reproduction/Instagram

The comedian Carlinhos Maia unintentionally posted a “nude” in Stories this Tuesday afternoon (14). At the time, he was taking a shower, when he grabbed some products and started screaming for his husband, Lucas Guimarães.

Supposedly nervous, the comedian questions her husband about some soaps and other beauty products, but ends up lowering the camera and mistakenly showing his own penis.

As soon as he noticed the “faux pas”, he immediately erased the video.

“It even made me show the ro*** on national television! And it’s shrunken, withered, it’s not even what it really is,” said Carlinhos.

“I’m dying of shame, people, I swear. It goes out there, it doesn’t reverberate”, he continues.

On Twitter, users posted reactions after seeing the comedian’s “nude”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

The Farm 13: MC Mirella is shocked by Sthe’s reaction to seeing photos of her wedding with Dynho: “Looks of contempt, anger, disgust”; watch

On the eve of the last plot of “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho Alves showed Sthefane …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved