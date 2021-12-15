Carlinhos Maia films himself taking a shower and accidentally post ‘nude’ on social media – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



The comedian Carlinhos Maia unintentionally posted a “nude” in Stories this Tuesday afternoon (14). At the time, he was taking a shower, when he grabbed some products and started screaming for his husband, Lucas Guimarães.

Supposedly nervous, the comedian questions her husband about some soaps and other beauty products, but ends up lowering the camera and mistakenly showing his own penis.

As soon as he noticed the “faux pas”, he immediately erased the video.

“It even made me show the ro*** on national television! And it’s shrunken, withered, it’s not even what it really is,” said Carlinhos.

“I’m dying of shame, people, I swear. It goes out there, it doesn’t reverberate”, he continues.

On Twitter, users posted reactions after seeing the comedian’s “nude”.

