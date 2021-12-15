Carlinhos Maia gets careless and lets out his intimate part in a video on Instagram; watch

‘I’m mortified, I swear it. What a humiliation around Christmas’, declared the digital influencer

the digital influencer Carlinhos Maia became a topic on social networks this Tuesday, 14, after he let his intimate region show up while recording a series of stories in the bath. In videos posted on Instagram, the comedian was complaining that her husband, Lucas Guimaraes, keeps filling the bathroom with vegan products, such as soap, shampoo and conditioner, and he eats meat and things derived from animals. Irritated, Carlinhos questioned his partner about the choice of products and Lucas replied: “It doesn’t harm the hair”. The influencer replied: “My hair was never attacked”. In the midst of the discussion, the man from Alagoas said that he was really stressed and that he hadn’t agreed to fight with her husband.

In one of the stories, Carlinhos ended up lowering his cell phone a lot and his penis appeared completely. As soon as he noticed, he deleted the video, but the followers were quick and made recordings of the stories, which soon began to circulate on social networks. “My pic appeared. [Lucas, você] even made my role appear on national television. My shrunken, withered roster isn’t even what it really is. What a bag! Look what you made me do”, said Carlinhos to her husband. “I’m mortified, I swear. What a humiliation around Christmas,” he added. The influencer also said that he needs to control himself when sharing what happens in his day to day and, without losing his sense of humor, commented: “I was preparing everything to make a nice nudes to leak”. The name of Carlinhos ended up in the most commented on Twitter. See the repercussion:

