Carolina Ferraz causes a climax with Bacci and Gottino at Família Record

Carolina Ferraz starred in a true climate pie with journalists Luiz Bacci and Reinaldo Gottino on Família Record, a year-end special on Edir Macedo’s broadcaster.

According to the website TV news, during the recording of the special, held on December 4, the presenter of Domingo Espetacular several times called Bacci by the name of the presenter of the Balanço Geral SP, which caused discomfort among the guests.

The long-awaited meeting between Adriane Galisteu and Ana Hickmann also marked the picture. According to the report, the presenters maintained their social distance. Each was positioned by the show’s production staff at one end of the stage so they wouldn’t keep in touch. Furthermore, the rivals did not exchange glances or speak.

The fight between Galisteus and Hickmann lasts nearly a decade. In 2012, Adriane, while still in the Band, said that the presenter of Hoje em Dia would become a better person if she were a mother. Ana understood the position as a criticism, and her husband, Alexandre Correa, questioned Galisteu’s physical appearance and sexuality.

The Família Record will be shown in two parts, on December 20th and 21st, starting at 10:45 pm. In addition, the special will be repeated at 9 pm, on Christmas Eve.

