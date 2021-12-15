Cases of flu syndrome increase in São Paulo

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo identified a significant increase in the number of people with flu-like illness in the city. There were 91.8 thousand assistances in the first 15 days of December, while, in the entire month of November, there were 111.9 thousand cases. Among people who sought municipal health services in December, nearly half (45.3 thousand) had their case classified as suspected covid-19.

This year, of the 119.8 thousand identified cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), 205 (0.2%) of the total were confirmed as caused by the influenza virus. Among these 20, representing 9.8% of the total, they were identified as influenza A (H1N1), four (3.8%) as influenza A (H3), 134 (34.3%) as non-subtyped influenza A and 47 (19.9%) and 47 (19.9%) as influenza B.

Flu in Rio de Janeiro

A bulletin released last week by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) warned of the presence of the influenza A virus in cases of SARS in the adult population and among children in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to Infogripe, a Fiocruz bulletin, there was a risk of the virus being imported to other large urban centers and tourist destinations.

monitoring

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo reported that it is collecting samples from people who seek out healthcare centers with SARS, both those admitted to intensive care units, and those seeking general hospitals and outpatient care units.

The work covers the public and private health network. The samples are sent to the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, responsible for identifying the virus that causes the disease and the subtype, in case of influenza.