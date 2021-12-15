Cautious by coach, Flamengo lives a week of changes in internal policy

THE Flamengo, cautious in the market in his search for a technician and still without a defined “Plan A”, will live an important week in internal politics: the vote for the new chairman of the Deliberative Council, between Antônio Alcides due to the situation (re-elected president’s nameplate, Rodolfo Landim) and Ricardo Lomba, for the opposition, on Tuesday (14), and for the next person in charge of the Board of Directors, in which Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the Bap, current vice-deputy for external relations, disputes without competition, on Wednesday (15).

While backstage live days of changes in relations with the Councils, Flamengo’s football department, which will continue to be headed by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, vice president and executive director of the ministry, respectively, is getting ready to travel to Europe in the next few days, possibly even this week.

However, the observations are at an embryonic stage, with no formal negotiations started yet. The staff of Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal are always being contacted, but while the former coach of the club has already warned that he will not leave Benfica on his own, although the position is under threat, the second, currently at Braga, is interested in the agreement, however sees the Portuguese club not giving up on receiving the 10 million euros termination fine (about R$ 63.1 million) – the bond expires in mid 2022.

Other names from the Old Continent, the priority market for Flamengo in the search for a replacement for Renato Gaúcho, are being analyzed. According to initial information from the newspaper “O Globo”, for example, Vitor Pereira, who is currently commander of Fenerbahçe, is also on the radar and has a profile that pleases him.

The fact is that a good part of the fans has already shown impatience with Flamengo’s slow movement in the market, so far – just look at the “thermometer” on the club’s social networks. And, with the last disputes in the political scenario to be closed until tomorrow, the new “Eurotrip” should take place and already with a target cocked.

In time: Flamengo’s athletes re-present themselves at Ninho do Urubu on January 10th, at 9 am, for the 2022 season (see more here).